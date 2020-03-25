Home health care companies adjust to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While Dallas County is officially sheltering in place, the medical industry works 24 hours to serve one of the most vulnerable populations.

Most of the facilities served by Emily Dushman, CURO Health Services' medical sales representative, are closed, meaning only clinical staff can enter.

"So their families and loved ones are not even allowed to enter," he said. "I thought the kids are out of school right now so they can colorize some photos and write some letters to some of these residents and patients who can't see their families."

She has collected hundreds.

"I have been mailing them and sending them to the clinical staff that brings them in," he said. "Being able to sit and read a letter, looking at a photo has really been something that has brought them joy during this difficult time."

It's a tough time for AccentCare, a Dallas-based home health care company, which started preparing for the coronavirus six weeks ago.

"When we think about it, it starts with staffing," said CEO Stephan Rodgers. "Basically, how do you prepare your staff for something like this?"

A recently launched educational campaign trained employees on how to properly wash their hands, what personal protective equipment to wear, and how to identify the symptoms of COVID -19.

The inventory of personal protective equipment was completed and they estimated that they would need more.

"We went out and bought additional N95 skins," said Rodgers. "We go out and buy additional surgical masks."

Now the company feels more prepared than most.

Before nurses enter a home, they must certify that they are healthy. They then call their patient and examine them for COVID-19.

"If the patient shows symptoms of COVID-19, then he has the emergency protective equipment," said Rodgers.

“Our number one priority is to care for and protect our staff. Our number one responsibility is to care for our patients. "

Rodgers said another important component in this is telemedicine.

AccentCare seeks to triple or even quadruple the number of patients who have access to this.

