His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The closure of India begins with confusion and despair.
The beginning of the world's largest coronavirus blockade, which affects a fifth of the world's population, began with most Indians who seemed to follow the rules and stay at home. But confusion ensued over what services could be left open.
The measures imposed were wide and varied. In one state, police officers detained motorists and demanded to know why they were outside. Violators of the rules were threatened with public embarrassment and even shooting.
And anxiety is worsening: grocery store and drug store shelves have been emptied. Many Indians live hand to mouth and their families will have a hard time eating. In some places, doctors have been expelled from their homes, rejected as carriers of the virus.
Context: India still has only 600 confirmed infections, but the country's high population density and weak health system weakened the experts.
In other developments:
-
Prince Charles has the virus. Like 8,076 others in Britain from Wednesday afternoon. He has not seen his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, since March 12, before it had been contagious, palace officials said.
-
The decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until next summer poses many challenges for Japan, from where to store the Olympic flame to how the country can hope to recoup its $ 10 billion investment.
-
Some 150,000 crew members aboard commercial ships worldwide are forced to continue working to deliver gas, food and medicine. Seafarers say they would prefer to return home, but no port will allow them to disembark.
-
Most Latin American leaders reacted quickly to the coronavirus, closing borders and applying quarantines early. But Brazil and Mexico have ruled out fears, an approach that could create new hot spots.
Markets: US stocks rose Wednesday, increasing Tuesday's gain as investors evaluated the government's rescue package. Asian and European markets closed higher.
American nurses describe a "war zone,quot;
It is a problem that has moved from one country to another and from continent to continent with the pandemic.
Now hundreds of healthcare workers are overwhelmed in the US USA They depict chaotic scenes from hospitals and fears for their own safety. They are adding their stories to a shared online document created by a nurse in New Jersey.
The nurse, Sonja Schwartzbach, said she was fed up with inattention to hospital conditions that were "much worse,quot; than most people thought.
She decided to share some of the private documents with a Times reporter. "I couldn't keep quiet any longer," she said.
Details: Nurses say they are afraid to go to work. They lack protective equipment, especially masks; some have been told to reuse theirs for days. Others cover their mouths with handkerchiefs or coffee filters.
A related plea: Hundreds of Health workers have turned to social media to ask for public help with the hashtag #GetMePPE, which stands for personal protective equipment.
Europe: Healthcare workers across the continent, especially in Spain, have been left out of action by the virus, and many cite the lack of adequate protective equipment.
How to help: If you have masks, rubber gloves, or goggles, donate them to a hospital.
"What I learned when my husband got sick,quot;
In A first-person essay, New York Times editor Jessica Lustig describes life with her family since her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.
She writes: "It is as if we are in a distortion of time, in which we have accelerated to a speed and a half, while everyone around us remains in the present, and the past for us, and they, happily, unconsciously, continue his routine lives, he experiences the growing news, the most urgent warnings and directives, like a vast community experience, sharing publications and memes about cabin fever, about home schooling, about social distancing, about how difficult it is everything, while we live in our makeshift sick room, living in what will soon be the present for more and more of them. "
This is what is happening the most.
Jamal Khashoggi: Turkish officials announced the indictment of 20 Saudi citizens on murder charges and incitement to murder for the murder of the dissident journalist, ending the Turkish investigation. No trial is expected because none of the men is in the country.
Afghanistan: Gunmen assaulted a Sikh temple and community center in Kabul, killing 25 people, Afghan officials said. Eight others were injured and 80 hostages were rescued. Those loyal to the Islamic State claimed responsibility.
South Korea: Police identified Cho Joo-bin, 24, as the suspect accused of blackmailing dozens of young women, including at least 16 minors, into making sexually explicit video clips that police say he sold online. Since his arrest last week, more than 2.6 million people have supported an online petition asking the government to break the suspects' usual anonymity.
Snapshot: Above, South African artist Sethembile Msezane inside her art installation at the first Stellenbosch Triennial in South Africa. Traditionally known as a stronghold of the Afrikaner elite, Stellenbosch is an unexpected location for pan-African experimental art.
What we are reading: the Twitter Feed of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. "While the museum is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, its chief security officer, Tim Send, has also been managing his social media accounts," says Chris Stanford of the Briefings team. "A self-proclaimed rookie on Twitter, he offers a virtual tour of the exhibits, charmingly punctuated by dad's pranks."
What does New York City have that caused the virus to emerge here?
According to experts, the most important factor is simply the density of the city. Twenty-eight thousand people live in every square mile in New York.
New York has been testing many people. Are big numbers just a product of that?
We investigated it. New York has done more testing than any other state. However, even after realizing that, the number of cases in New York is much higher.
If you only compare the percentage of tests that tested positive, it's about 25 percent in New York, and it's about 5 percent in California. That doesn't necessarily mean that five times as many people in New York have it, but it's a sign that the virus is probably more widespread in our community than in California.
What would explain the difference?
What experts think is that this virus was circulating in the city for much longer than we thought, and it spread before we implemented these social distancing measures. We are beginning to see the ramifications of that now, days and weeks after the spread of the virus, because symptoms take time to appear.
Does the New York experience offer any lessons?
I think the most important lesson for the general public is to take this seriously, because the number of cases can increase extremely fast and will catch you off guard.
