His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The closure of India begins with confusion and despair.

The beginning of the world's largest coronavirus blockade, which affects a fifth of the world's population, began with most Indians who seemed to follow the rules and stay at home. But confusion ensued over what services could be left open.

The measures imposed were wide and varied. In one state, police officers detained motorists and demanded to know why they were outside. Violators of the rules were threatened with public embarrassment and even shooting.

%MINIFYHTMLf6e1582a5c38a566f86cbbaddd85e9a711% %MINIFYHTMLf6e1582a5c38a566f86cbbaddd85e9a712%

And anxiety is worsening: grocery store and drug store shelves have been emptied. Many Indians live hand to mouth and their families will have a hard time eating. In some places, doctors have been expelled from their homes, rejected as carriers of the virus.

Context: India still has only 600 confirmed infections, but the country's high population density and weak health system weakened the experts.