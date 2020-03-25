Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden touch on response to Donald Trump's coronavirus pandemic by saying this

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not yet a fan of President Donald Trump, making it clear Tuesday when she turned to social media to criticize him for the confusing way in which he has been handling the current coronavirus pandemic.

Clinton tweeted, "Please do not accept the medical advice of a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse."

The tweet went viral with over a million likes and thousands of comments. Clinton is not the only high-profile Democrat chasing the former reality star.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also denounced Trump for his decision to push for the reopening of the U.S. economy by Easter Sunday.

Trump has ignored doctors' advice to restart the economy by saying, "We are opening this amazing country." Because we have to do that. I would love to have it open for Easter. I would love to have that. It is such an important day for other reasons, but I would love it to be an important day for this. I would love for the country to open up and for Rarin to leave for Easter. "

He continued: "Easter is a very special day for me. Wouldn't it be great to have all the churches full? There will be plenty of churches throughout our country … I think it will be a beautiful time. I am not sure that is the day it would be a beautiful thing. "

Biden replied: "I would like to open the government tomorrow if possible. Let's be realistic. This curve goes up and up because we don't act when we should have acted. Some of us asked since January 17 when we learned that the virus was on the rise worldwide, and I find it strange. "

Please do not follow the medical advice of a man who directly looked at a solar eclipse. – Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

Biden explained, "Look, if you want to ruin the economy for a long time, we're going to see this continue to blow it up again. We haven't even flattened the curve. It's frustrating to hear this president speak. He should stop speaking. Let the experts speak.

Biden pleaded with Trump to listen to health experts like Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The Delaware politician said: "We have to focus on people's health. Listen to the scientists. Listen to Fauci. Listen to others. Listen to the woman you just had, former director designing social distancing. Leave it that way. Look, if you want to ruin the economy for a long, long, long time, let's go ahead and see this continue to blow it up again, so we haven't even flattened the curve. I know you know this. I apologize, but it's frustrating to hear. talk to this president. He should stop talking. Let the experts speak.

Ad

Trump's numbers have increased in the poll since the crisis began, but governors have gotten more credit for their handling of the situation.



Post views:

4 4