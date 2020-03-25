Here's How To Watch The American Heart Association Community Conversation COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Here's How To Watch The American Heart Association Community Conversation COVID-19 –...

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The American Heart Association will host a series of webinars focused on COVID-19's impact on the community and come together to create a positive health impact.

It will take place on Thursday, March 26. from noon to 1 p.m. virtually through ZOOM.

The conversation will explore:

  • The American Heart Association's Response to COVID-19.
  • What heart disease and stroke patients and / or survivors must do to protect themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Tips and strategies to support health and wellness as our community practices social distancing and adheres to the Governor's Executive Order "Stay Home, Stay Safe."
  • Local community resources for testing and volunteering to support control COVID-19
To join the meeting, visit this link: https://siegfriedgroup.zoom.us/j/9847481502.

