Here's How To Watch The American Heart Association Community Conversation COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The American Heart Association will host a series of webinars focused on COVID-19's impact on the community and come together to create a positive health impact.

It will take place on Thursday, March 26. from noon to 1 p.m. virtually through ZOOM.

The conversation will explore:

The American Heart Association's Response to COVID-19.

What heart disease and stroke patients and / or survivors must do to protect themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tips and strategies to support health and wellness as our community practices social distancing and adheres to the Governor's Executive Order "Stay Home, Stay Safe."

Local community resources for testing and volunteering to support control COVID-19

To join the meeting, visit this link: https://siegfriedgroup.zoom.us/j/9847481502.

