Here's How To Watch The American Heart Association Community Conversation COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLe6e0cf5935dcb9b422a5ade2997cc50811% %MINIFYHTMLe6e0cf5935dcb9b422a5ade2997cc50812%
(DETROIT Up News Info) – The American Heart Association will host a series of webinars focused on COVID-19's impact on the community and come together to create a positive health impact.
It will take place on Thursday, March 26. from noon to 1 p.m. virtually through ZOOM.
%MINIFYHTMLe6e0cf5935dcb9b422a5ade2997cc50813%%MINIFYHTMLe6e0cf5935dcb9b422a5ade2997cc50814%
The conversation will explore:
- The American Heart Association's Response to COVID-19.
- What heart disease and stroke patients and / or survivors must do to protect themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Tips and strategies to support health and wellness as our community practices social distancing and adheres to the Governor's Executive Order "Stay Home, Stay Safe."
- Local community resources for testing and volunteering to support control COVID-19
%MINIFYHTMLe6e0cf5935dcb9b422a5ade2997cc50815% %MINIFYHTMLe6e0cf5935dcb9b422a5ade2997cc50816%
To join the meeting, visit this link: https://siegfriedgroup.zoom.us/j/9847481502.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.