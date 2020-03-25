Here is the RRR title logo and motion poster



RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTRn in lead roles with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles. The film also has special appearances by Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody, and Samuthirakani.

Produced with an estimated budget of Rs 450 million rupees, the film tells a fictional story based on the lives of the freedom fighters from Telugu, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by D.V.V. Danayya, the movie's motion poster and title logo was released online by creators today. The one-minute video shows Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as elements of earth, fire, and water coming together to create the movie's title.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to post the video and wrote: “Water puts out the fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy … to present the #RRR title logo! & # 39; & # 39;

RRR is slated to hit theaters on January 8, 2021.