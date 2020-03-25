Here is Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's sincere birthday wish for mother Sunita Kapoor

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in restricting people's travel and keeping them confined to their respective quarantined homes and practicing social distancing. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja, who returned from London a few days ago, have opted for self-isolation at their Delhi home. The couple has been unable to meet Sonam's parents in Mumbai since their return from London. And today the actress missed her home in Mumbai a little more, since it is the birthday of her mother, Sunita Kapoor.

Expressing his emotions from Delhi on social media, Sonam wrote a note for his mother. She wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday, Mom. I miss you so much. I wish I was there while you cut the cake and I wish I could receive your hugs. I love you and I will see you soon." Sonam also shared a throwback image with Sunita in which the two black-clad twins can be seen. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also turned to social media to wish Sunita. She wrote: “Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and to the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom, there is no one like you in this world, I could not be half the woman that I try to be without you in my life "Cute, right?