Heidi Klum shares the results of her coronavirus test after "Feeling feverish!"

It has been more than a week since the famous model was quarantined. At that time, Heidi Klum had some symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus chain, so she was afraid of having it.

More precisely, the AGT judge was "feeling feverish," so he also took the test in addition to isolating himself from other people.

That said, he now has the test results, which is why Heidi turned to social media to share with her fans whether or not she has Coronavirus.

Heidi had been ill with the symptoms associated with the virus for more than a week, but due to a lack of test kits, she had to wait to know for sure if she had it.

Finally, you were finally able to get your hands on such a rare test kit and the results are here!

Good news! The 46-year-old model was happy to tell her many followers that she is "covid_19negativa!"

Along with a beautiful moment of her lying on the grass, he wrote: "Day 14 of staying – H❤️ME – # covid_19negativo,quot;.

Judge AGT has been home since March 10 before the auditions began in Pasadena.

At the time, she only experienced symptoms of what she thought was a cold, but what really worried her was when, on March 13, she also developed fever, the most common symptom of COVID-19.

Started it started with a chill, feverish feeling, cough, runny nose … um, I just don't feel good. So that's why I stayed home (from AGT) so as not to infect anyone, "Heidi announced in her GI Stories.

She went on to write that: "I hope it's just a cold. I would love to do the corona (virus) test but there just isn't one here. I've tried two different doctors and just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay on home if you don't feel well. "



