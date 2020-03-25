Healthcare workers risk their lives despite spread of coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML1ec4c35fbba4225f456e1efbb5fd1b6411% %MINIFYHTML1ec4c35fbba4225f456e1efbb5fd1b6412%

Pushing a metal rod he uses to lift the manhole cover and a bamboo stick to unclog the pipes, Iqbal Masih walks down a narrow street in a busy neighborhood in the city of Karachi in southern Pakistan.

The deliberate dragging of the bar aims to notify residents that Masih, a familiar face in the area, was there if anyone needed it.

"This is the only profession I know of," said Masih, who has worked in sanitation for more than 30 years.

"I know it's risky, unhygienic and people look down on us. But someone has to do it. If I don't do this, I don't do anything. And that's worse."he, 51, told Al Jazeera, stubbing out his cigarette and looking around to see if anyone had left his home.

Sanitation workers are individuals whose jobs may include cleaning toilets, emptying trenches and septic tanks, cleaning sewers and manholes, and operating pumping stations and treatment plants.

In many parts of the world, they often descend into sewers without gloves or any other protective equipment for very little money or respect. Work is often accompanied by a number of risks, some of them life-threatening.

Masih is one of the thousands who take these risks on a daily basis around the world, at a time when experts and health organizations demand additional measures to ensure cleanliness and basic hygiene in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 18,500 people have died after contracting the coronavirus, with infections exceeding the 400,000 mark worldwide. Experts recommend washing your hands regularly with soap, or using a disinfectant, as a measure of protection against the new coronavirus.

But for millions of people around the world, including Masih, that is not an option.

"Disinfectant? I don't even know what that is. I rinse human waste with my own hands. Then I wash my hands with water. Sometimes people don't even let me do that, so I have to find water somewhere else." . "

The size of the sanitation workforce globally is unknown, according to a joint report, titled Health, Safety, and Dignity of Sanitation Workers, published in November last year by the World Bank, the World Health Organization, the International Labor Organization and WaterAid.

"Sanitation workers are among the most invisible and neglected in society," says the report. "These workers are often the most marginalized, poor and discriminated against members of society who perform their jobs without equipment, protection or legal rights, often in violation of their dignity and human rights.

"It is only when these critical services fail, when society faces fecal waste in ditches, streets, rivers, and beaches or occasional media reports of sanitation worker deaths, that daily practice and the plight of sanitation workers come to light. "

Using a disinfectant is not an option for millions of people worldwide (WaterAid)

Sanitation workers are not paid much; On most days, Masih would earn less than Rs 1,000 ($ 6.5) for doing this risky job.

In addition to human feces, needles, blades and broken glass, other sharp objects are thrown into drains that can cause physical harm, Raj Kumar said, another Karachi-based health worker whose name translates directly as "prince,quot;.

"Many people have died doing this work because there is a lot of chemical inside. People don't realize what is being dumped in their drains and that ultimately someone has to pick it up," he told Al Jazeera.

In Burkina Faso, the 45-year-old Wendgoundi Sawadogo hand dumper was injured after a rock fell on his head when he emptied a well. He is also fully aware of the dangers of the job, but he has to.

"There are risks and health problems that we run into doing this work. Sometimes people throw syringes or shards of glass bottles into the well. We have to spend money on tetanus shots, but if we don't have money, do we what can we do? "Sawadogo was quoted as saying in the report.

"Some even died. As far as I'm concerned, I'm lucky."

Because these workers are informal and undocumented, there are no statistics available on how many die while working.

No safety net

Back in Karachi, Prakash told Al Jazeera how he broke his leg when he fell down a sewer pipe. For months, he has been depending on a walker and has been unable to practice the only job he has ever known.

In the absence of family support, health insurance, or medical assistance for healthcare workers, he has yet to treat his hip fracture. Now pray on the streets of one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Karachi.

Experts recommend washing your hands with soap regularly or using a disinfectant. But for these workers, that is not an option (Zehra Abid / Al Jazeera)

In Pakistan, health work is only offered to non-Muslims. In Burkina Faso, sanitation work is predominantly informal, the report on sanitation workers revealed, while in Kenya the market was "serviced by large numbers of informal operators and small formal operators."

He added that in India, some manual workers reported that they have been paid in food instead of money; Manual emptiers in Senegal and Haiti reported that low-income households did not pay the agreed fee once they had completed the job.

"Sanitation workers play some of the most important roles in any society. It is shocking that they are forced to work in conditions that endanger their health and lives and face stigma and marginalization, rather than having the Proper equipment, recognition and celebration of the life-saving work they carry out, "said Tim Wainwright, CEO of WaterAid.

& # 39; When you die, you die & # 39;

The researchers have also warned that the health risks associated with this work include "exposure to harmful gases such as methane and hydrogen sulfide, cardiovascular degeneration, musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritic changes and herniated intervertebral disc, infections such as hepatitis, leptospirosis and helicobacter, skin problems, respiratory system problems and altered parameters of lung function. "

Despite the warnings and associated risks, many of these people go about their daily routine, knowing full well the dangers involved.

"He has no paper to show that this is his profession," said Sawadogo, who has worked as a hand emptier for 15 years.

"When you die, you die. You go with your bucket and your shoe without recognition, leaving no trace anywhere or a document that shows your offspring that you have practiced that work. When I think about it, I feel sad." I don't want any of my children to do the work that I do. "

Additional reports from Zehra Abid