Health officials warn of possible link between vaping and coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

An increase in COVID-19 cases in people between the ages of 18 and 49 has some health officials warning of a possible link between the disease and vaping.

Currently, there is no scientific evidence connecting the two, as there is little or no information about people with coronaviruses and who also use vape.

However, health officials say there are many reasons to believe that those who use electronic cigarettes frequently are at increased risk.

"We want to base everything we do, especially in emergencies like this, on facts and we don't have much data on this," said Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, chief medical scientist for the American Heart Association. "But we know for sure that people with chronic respiratory diseases have a very high death rate." They die more often if they become infected with the coronavirus. "

While the evidence linking vaping to the coronavirus is limited at best, that is not the case for smoking.

According to new medical studies looking at patients with COVID-19 in China, smokers have a higher risk of serious disease and even death, if they contract the coronavirus, than nonsmokers.

A study in the Chinese Medical Journal found that COVID-19 patients who smoked were 14 times more likely to develop pneumonia.

Another study from the New England Journal of Medicine found in China that 17% of COVID-19 patients who had severe disease were current smokers and 5% had previously smoked.

The same type studies have not been conducted in people using vaping.

Over the past year, the Up News Info 11 I-Team has reported a dramatic increase in vaping for teens in North Texas, including several who were hospitalized with respiratory problems due to their addiction.

Dr. Robertson said that by the time conclusive studies can be done on the possible connection between coronavirus and vaping, it may be too late for many.

"So my advice is that if you can do something to reduce your risk, it's to make sure that your health is as good as possible," he said.