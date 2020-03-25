Home Entertainment Health expert: weed smokers are susceptible to & # 39; serious diseases...

Health expert: weed smokers are susceptible to & # 39; serious diseases & # 39; with coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
Coronavirus is generally harmless to young, healthy people. But according to a doctor at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it could be deadly for those who smoke during the week.

Dr. Nora Volkow of the National Institute on Drug Abuse made the explosive claim yesterday.

According to the doctor, smoking marijuana can make a person more susceptible to serious illness if they contract the coronavirus. "Because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who are vaporizing," he wrote.

