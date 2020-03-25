Harvey Weinstein is fine after positive test for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML2ff8338b3925baa59e8e68333457732011% %MINIFYHTML2ff8338b3925baa59e8e68333457732012%

EXCLUSIVE: Still in medical isolation in prison, Harvey Weinstein has exhibited no signs of serious illness, despite testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

In fact, as I understand it, the convicted sex offender is better off.

%MINIFYHTML2ff8338b3925baa59e8e68333457732013% %MINIFYHTML2ff8338b3925baa59e8e68333457732014%

"Okay," a source with knowledge of Weinstein's condition told Deadline today. "He is above the hump and is just repairing," added the 68-year-old Oscar-winning producer's individual who has been housed at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility since March 18.

%MINIFYHTML2ff8338b3925baa59e8e68333457732015% %MINIFYHTML2ff8338b3925baa59e8e68333457732016%

Sentenced to 11 years behind bars on March 11 after being found guilty by a jury of rape and a sexual sex crime in New York, Weinstein, who already had health problems, was examined at facilities east of Buffalo shortly after of his transfer from the famous Rikers Island before. this month. That test came back positive and Weinstein on March 22 was transferred to Wende Hospital and to isolation that day.

Related story Bill Cosby seeks early release from prison for fear of coronavirus; & # 39; Exploring all options & # 39 ;, says representative of Onetime & # 39; America & # 39; s Dad & # 39;

Given that at least one other inmate is also positive for COVID-19 in Wende, Weinstein is expected to remain isolated for at least 10 more days, according to a source in the law. However, with the producer's various underlying medical conditions that preceded the coronavirus result, I heard that it could remain hijacked longer.

In part, that decision can be made by how many more members of the prison population, Wende's guards and staff also test positive for the new coronavirus or begin to show symptoms at nearly 1,000 capacity facilities. As the Empire State Building has become the country hit hardest by the pandemic so far, overcrowded prisons and prisons are seen as pockets of contagion and growing expansion.

Already, New York, California, and several other states are working to release nonviolent inmates who will soon be suspended before house arrest, probation, or other form of clemency to lessen the burden and flatten the incarceration curve as confirmed cases of COVID-19. now it exceeds 65,000 in the country.

While there is little or no chance that the newly sentenced Weinstein will receive a jail release card anytime soon, high-profile fellow sex offender Bill Cosby is moving to petition the state of Pennsylvania to open the doors of his cell, so to speak. "Nothing has been filed, but we are exploring all legal action," a representative of the 82-year-old comedian once known as "America’s Dad," told Deadline.

Representatives for Weinstein, as well as the New York State Department of Corrections, did not respond today to requests for comment on the once-boxing producer and his status.

First arrested in New York in late May 2018, more than seven months after the New York Times In making his first exposure, Weinstein initially faced two counts of predatory sexual assault, one of first-degree criminal sexual acts and one of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in New York. Subject to tightened travel restrictions last August 7, he had been released on $ 5 million bail after pleading not guilty on July 9, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty again on August 26 of last year when a new one was added. accusation.

Accused by Ashley Judd in a now temporarily detained case, failing to dismiss a class-action lawsuit for human trafficking, and the subject of a more recent lawsuit by a woman who says he abused her when she was 16 in 2002, Weinstein also She faces close-up charges from 100 other women who say she sexually assaulted or harassed them. In the past few months, several of those people have now said they will not participate in a $ 25 million general agreement that is part of a $ 45 million general agreement.

On March 9, several Weinstein accusers openly asked New York Attorney General Letitia James to drop that proposed multi-million dollar deal with Weinstein and his former company. Using terms like "insulting" to describe the offer, the accusers noted that the deal in its current form would see millions more for lawyers and former board members of the Weinstein Company without admitting blame on Weinstein's own part.