Hannah Ann Sluss, Bachelor, hints at possible new romance

Make Hannah Ann Sluss have a new man?

The Bachelor star appeared in the Wednesday episode of Viall's archives and suggested that he meet someone new.

While the Tennessee model said she has not had a "legitimate date,quot; since separating from Peter WeberHe acknowledged that he is "meeting some people,quot; and that "there is one person in particular,quot; with whom he is "excited to have a date,quot; after the global coronavirus pandemic. However, Sluss would not name names. In fact, she didn't even reveal the boy's profession, noting that he would "give her away." The only clues she provided is that he is not a musician and that she has not been seen with him.

"He is someone who has been very kind and I am excited to know more," he said. "It's weird because when I really like someone, not everyone knows it. It's nice to have private conversations, to get to know someone slowly, and not to let everyone know every detail."

Although, he made it clear that they are not in an exclusive relationship and that it is open to other suitors. Later she also said that "she will be single for a while."

"I am not going to be exclusive for a while," Sluss said at one point. "I am meeting a lot of different people, but I will say that there is one person in particular that I am excited to have a date with after this is all over. Really excited about that."