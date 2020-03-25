Hannah Ann Sluss, Bachelor, hints at possible new romance

Make Hannah Ann Sluss have a new man?
The Bachelor star appeared in the Wednesday episode of Viall's archives and suggested that he meet someone new.
While the Tennessee model said she has not had a "legitimate date,quot; since separating from Peter WeberHe acknowledged that he is "meeting some people,quot; and that "there is one person in particular,quot; with whom he is "excited to have a date,quot; after the global coronavirus pandemic. However, Sluss would not name names. In fact, she didn't even reveal the boy's profession, noting that he would "give her away." The only clues she provided is that he is not a musician and that she has not been seen with him.
"He is someone who has been very kind and I am excited to know more," he said. "It's weird because when I really like someone, not everyone knows it. It's nice to have private conversations, to get to know someone slowly, and not to let everyone know every detail."
Although, he made it clear that they are not in an exclusive relationship and that it is open to other suitors. Later she also said that "she will be single for a while."
"I am not going to be exclusive for a while," Sluss said at one point. "I am meeting a lot of different people, but I will say that there is one person in particular that I am excited to have a date with after this is all over. Really excited about that."
So how did you meet this mystery man?
"The move was that he got into my DMs, and I was kind of freaking out. I thought, 'Oh my gosh,'" he said, acknowledging that he's "somebody great." "I'm like, 'You're very hot'."
When the host Nick Viall and producer Richelle Meiss I figured if this guy was a famous actor, Sluss just said, "I don't know."
"He may not even be an actor," added Sluss while still being shy.
Brown had expressed interest in Tyler Cameron in The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. However, she argued that she is not alone in thinking that the Florida native is cute. Cameron has also been seen dating Hannah brown in the last weeks
Whoever the Sluss mystery man is, one thing's for sure: He's enjoying communicating with him even before they go out on a potential date.
As fans will remember, Sluss was previously engaged to Weber. However, the season 24 celebrities ended after he admitted that he couldn't give him his whole heart. Sluss claimed he played down his feelings for his fellow contestant Madison Prewett and that he wanted to find the closure with Brown. While it seemed that Prewett and Weber were going to give their relationship another chance After the final roseThey then revealed that they decided to go their separate ways.
In fact, Sluss said he spoke to Prewett after the split and that they are planning to have dinner or coffee the next time he is in town.
"She approached me after the breakup," he explained. "We were very good friends on the show, really very good friends."
To listen to the full interview, watch Viall's archives.
