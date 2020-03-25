Gunmen storm the Sikh Temple and the Community Center in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan – Gunmen assaulted a Sikh and community center in Kabul on Wednesday, taking dozens of people hostage, Afghan officials said.

A senior security official, speaking on condition of anonymity to report to a journalist, said that at least 11 people had been confirmed dead so far, but that the number could increase as the operation continues.

More than 20 Sikh families lived in the center, which was attacked in the early hours of the morning. Police quickly deployed and were cleaning the center, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

"The cleansing operation is underway at the temple," he said. "According to our initial information, four attackers are involved in the attack," said Ahmad Tariq Arian, a ministry spokesman. Some parts of the temple were cleared and several people were rescued, he said, without providing a number.