Gunmen storm the Sikh Temple and the Community Center in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan – Gunmen assaulted a Sikh and community center in Kabul on Wednesday, taking dozens of people hostage, Afghan officials said.
A senior security official, speaking on condition of anonymity to report to a journalist, said that at least 11 people had been confirmed dead so far, but that the number could increase as the operation continues.
More than 20 Sikh families lived in the center, which was attacked in the early hours of the morning. Police quickly deployed and were cleaning the center, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
"The cleansing operation is underway at the temple," he said. "According to our initial information, four attackers are involved in the attack," said Ahmad Tariq Arian, a ministry spokesman. Some parts of the temple were cleared and several people were rescued, he said, without providing a number.
It was unclear how many people were still trapped inside. Arian said 40 people were trapped, while Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, a Sikh member of the Afghan Senate, said it could reach 150.
"Most of our people inside are in danger," said Honaryar.
Islamic State loyalists claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Site Intelligence Group, which monitors militant media sites.
Hindus and Sikhs, who were once hundreds of thousands in the country, are oppressed minorities in Afghanistan who have been attacked frequently in recent years. In July 2018, a suicide bomber attacked a large group while waiting to meet with President Ashraf Ghani in Nangarhar province. The explosion killed 17, including a candidate for Parliament.
Community leaders estimate that only a couple of hundred Hindu and Sikh families remain in Afghanistan, with the rest migrating to India or the West for the past four decades.
In another part of the country, a vehicle carrying civilians was blown up by a roadside bomb in the Musa Qala district of southern Helmand province, killing eight people, including women and children, local officials said.
The reports were provided by Najim Rahim from Kabul and Taimoor Shah from Kandahar.