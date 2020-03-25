Gunmen assault Sikh religious complex in Kabul: Home Office | News

%MINIFYHTMLfc1b8fc211c1d343b6412585256ad5b211% %MINIFYHTMLfc1b8fc211c1d343b6412585256ad5b212%

Unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area located in old Kabul and are trying to counter the attack, which started at 7:45 a.m. local time, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to reporters.

The shooting continued at the place of worship known as Gurdwara, the ministry said.

Narindra Singh Khalsa, a parliamentarian from the Sikh minority community, told the AP news agency that she had been near Gurdwara when the attack occurred and ran to the site. He said that at least four people were killed.

No one has been held responsible for the attack, but earlier this month an ISIL affiliate (ISIS) attacked a gathering of minority Shiite Muslims in Kabul, killing 32 people.

Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the country and have also been targeted by armed groups.

Under the Taliban government in the late 1990s, they were asked to identify themselves wearing yellow armbands, but the rule was not enforced.

In recent years, a large number of Sikhs and Hindus have applied for asylum in India, which has a Hindu majority and a large Sikh population.

