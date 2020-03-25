Gregg Popovich became engaged to the EE team. USA By 2021, says Jerry Colangelo

%MINIFYHTML742bfb4372a79c45c563e5525a6aa83411% %MINIFYHTML742bfb4372a79c45c563e5525a6aa83412%

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich appears committed to leading the US team's men's basketball. USA In 2021 after the Olympics were postponed due to the new coronavirus.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the postponement of Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's games were scheduled to start on July 24, but the spread of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo spoke about his and Popovich's continued commitment to the team.

"The commitments that everyone made for 2020 are still there; we are all and we are committed," Colangelo told ESPN. "It is important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This will also pass and we will return for the welfare of all."

The rescheduling of the Olympics could affect the NBA, which is already on hiatus.

"We will follow the leader. We have to wait to see how everything is presented and we will make the adjustment," said Colangelo. "Our players are NBA players first, let's be honest."

"Changing the window for the NBA is easier said than done," added Colangelo. "There are a lot of logistics and contracts to deal with. Same for the Olympics. You have to assume it will be on the same dates."

More than 18,800 people worldwide have died from COVID-19 out of more than 421,360 confirmed cases.