Graeme McDowell says saving 2020 majors takes precedence over Ryder Cup | Golf News

Graeme McDowell is currently at her Florida home

Graeme McDowell has hinted that you wouldn't be surprised to see the Ryder Cup be postponed to accommodate the longest delays in the fall.

The first two races of 2020, the Masters and the PGA Championship, have been postponed from their original slot machines in April and May, respectively, and it is speculated that the world's best players will return to Augusta National in October.

McDowell believes the majors should take precedence over the Ryder Cup

McDowell acknowledges that reprogramming of the decimated golf schedule is almost impossible to predict as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but believes the main season could be salvaged if the resumption of professional golf in the summer is authorized.

"I can't imagine the puzzle that the European Tour and the PGA Tour will have in their hands," McDowell said in a conference call from his home in Lake Nona, Florida on Wednesday.

Ryder Cup: Team Europe How the European team currently looks before the Ryder Cup 2020 in Wisconsin

"It's hard. When you see high-level things like the Olympics being put off, I don't think you can put the Ryder Cup in that category. When athletes around the world have their training compromised, there's no question about qualification will be engaged

"If we could get back to golf around June, I could argue that that would give us a solid four months for the qualification process. If I could pick two teams of 12 that could re-inject a bit of adrenaline into golf, then I & # 39; d be totally supportive of it.

"But for me, the big championships have priority over the Ryder Cup. It will only be a viable opportunity if we feel good about the qualification process and feel that the teams are legitimate. It is such a difficult question."

McDowell was hoping to qualify for Team Europe this year

McDowell was confident in his chances of returning to the Ryder Cup as a player this year after his impressive victory at Saudi International that brought him back to the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2015.

But the events of the past few weeks have given him a "real world perspective,quot;, which has been reinforced by the forced closure of his two restaurants, as he feels the economic effects of the COVID-19 catastrophe.

"We close our doors because our model is not based on takeaways," he added. "We are a restaurant to come and be present. We had to make the difficult decision to close the doors at both restaurants. So it gives me a real world perspective and makes me less focused on what I'm going through."

McDowell has been forced to close its two restaurants.

"I was excited about the schedule ahead, but we have to look at the big picture. Golf is a bit irrelevant and insignificant compared to what we are going through."

"The motivation is to jump out of bed with that goal in mind. It's hard to think of those goals when you don't know. It's insignificant, but it's important because it's our livelihood."

"But the priorities are taking care of the family and that business, and ensuring that the people who work for us are cared for as best we can."