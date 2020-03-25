Governor Newsom Announces Wells Fargo, Citi Bank & Chase Among Banks That Will Grant 90-Day Grace Period For California Homeowners

According to KGET, California Governor Gavin Newsom makes sure that Californians are protected as much as possible during this time.

At a press conference, the Democrat announced that more than 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, JP Morgan Chase and US Bank, have been included to extend their grace periods to 90 days.

After the press conference, Newsom tweeted.

"Families should not lose their homes due to COVID-19. Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan and US Bank have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, ”he said. "A big sigh of relief for millions of California families."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the extension may last longer, depending on the owner's situation. Also, late payments will not be reported to credit bureaus.

Governor Newsom is also urging all banks to make small financial loans to student loan borrowers and small businesses.

"As we continue the battle on the public health front, we must also prepare for a financial crisis that is only just beginning," Alvarez said in the email. "Now is the time for all institutions, public and private, to do our part to prevent a tsunami of financial damage that is heading toward California consumers."

This comes after more than 1 million Californians applied for unemployment because they were fired by the coronavirus.

