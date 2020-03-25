Governor Jared Polis orders state-wide order to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Jared Polis ordered Wednesday that most of Colorado's 5.8 million residents stay home as of Thursday, the state's strongest attempt to counter the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order comes as several states, including California, New York, and Illinois, had already instituted similar restrictions on movement as officials work to flatten the curve for new cases and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by an increase in patients. .

%MINIFYHTMLebea2f89836a6079263bd1dc273c787b11% %MINIFYHTMLebea2f89836a6079263bd1dc273c787b12%

"Our generation is called to sacrifice itself to save the lives of our fellow Coloradoers and our Americans," Polis said during a press conference. "And that sacrifice is staying home. And that is a sacrifice for those who live on paychecks. ”

People will still be able to attend essential tasks: going to the supermarket, filling recipes, doing laundry and picking up takeaways. Walking and walking are still fine, Polis said, as long as you stay within six feet of the closest person.

All companies and government functions deemed non-essential will be closed. These include salons, most retail stores, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and more.

Essential businesses that may remain open include healthcare providers, bankers, grocery stores, child care facilitators, and shelter operators.

Polis resisted taking the move for days, even as several elected leaders, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, lobbied the governor to take the plunge. The same day comes when Front Range counties announced their own requests to stay home.

The order, however, did not come out of nowhere.

On March 5, Colorado officials confirmed the state's first two cases of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus. Positive cases included an older Douglas County woman who had returned to Colorado from an international cruise, and a man in his 30s who traveled to the state from Italy.

Five days later, Polis declared a state of emergency, which he said would expand the tests and help those most exposed to avoid exposure to the virus.

While mourning the state's first coronavirus-related death on March 13, Polis urged the cancellation of any event bringing together more than 250 people, as tour companies around the world canceled the shows en masse.

The next day, he ordered that all downhill ski resorts be closed for at least a week, and most resorts now say they are unlikely to reopen this season.

On March 16, when the number of positive cases reached 160 across the state, the governor ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants for dinner, and the closure of all cinemas, casinos, and gyms for at least a month.

Two days later, when school districts across the state were independently closing classroom learning, Polis closed schools across the state for at least next month, noting that it is "increasingly unlikely,quot; for students to return. to their buildings before the end of the school year.

The same day, the Governor also adopted guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And it banned gatherings of 10 or more people, including sporting events, concerts, parades, fairs, church gatherings, and more.

And on March 19, Polis ordered the suspension of all "nonessential,quot; medical surgeries and procedures in Colorado to free equipment, including ventilators and personal protective equipment for personnel. It also extended the closure of bars, restaurants, and large hangouts until April 30.

With small businesses and service industry workers across the state reeling from layoffs, cuts and closings, Polis last Friday announced a series of orders to give more financial support to those trying to keep the lights on to make payments. rent on time.

Join our Facebook group to receive updates about coronavirus in Colorado.