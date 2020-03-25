Good question: what does the number of COVID-19 cases really tell us? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7a9af3129f1e6b00f0fb6acb3ee8c53c11% %MINIFYHTML7a9af3129f1e6b00f0fb6acb3ee8c53c12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As of Tuesday morning, the state of Minnesota had 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So what do these numbers tell us? And what don't they do? Good question.

"We really believe we are seeing a lot more transmission than our numbers show," said Kris Ehresmann, chief of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). "COVID-19 is circulating in all of our communities."

Ehresmann said there are several reasons why MDH says everyone should assume that COVID-19 is in their community.

First, Minnesota's initial cases were related to travel. Now, there are a growing number of people whose only exposure was being in their community. Those confirmed cases do not know how they contracted the virus.

Second, health care providers are seeing a jump in flu-like symptoms across the state, as the number of confirmed cases of influenza has decreased.

"It was starting to go down and now it's going back up," said Ehresmann. "That suggests to us that it is related to COVID."

Third, Ehresmann said the first data from China showed that actual infections could multiply the test rate by ten. Here in the United States, where there has been limited testing capacity, she expects that rate to be higher. She estimated the number of Minnesota cases in the thousands.

"If we are using ten times, it would be 2,600 cases, if you use 100 times, you would be in 26,000 cases, I think we are probably somewhere in the middle," he said.

Until there is a good treatment or vaccine, Governor Walz points to data that COVID-19 could infect 40 to 80 percent of Minnesotans.

Ehresmann said that is because, unlike influenza, where between five and twenty percent of people contract influenza each year, the population has no immunity to COVID-19.

"The goal is to slow down as much as possible until we have a vaccine or treatment," he said.

Researchers at MDH and the University of Minnesota have spent the past week creating models for how quickly the virus will spread. Governor Walz has asked them to determine when Minnesota will peak and when it will reach intensive care unit bed capacity.

He hopes to release those deadlines for this weekend.