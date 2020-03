Yesterday, GoFundMe launched a COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund and has already raised more than $ 1.5 million.

This fund will award micro-grants to qualified small businesses negatively affected by the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML7fbb547ec642315f7cbc1917ee77cbd311% %MINIFYHTML7fbb547ec642315f7cbc1917ee77cbd312%

Click here or click here for more information.