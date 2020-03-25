Glastonbury Festival Donates Medical Supplies to Coronavirus Emergency Services

%MINIFYHTML88b6e68e8e7f8e9a1e153ec9e1421be611% %MINIFYHTML88b6e68e8e7f8e9a1e153ec9e1421be612%

Michael and Emily Eavis have given the hand sanitizer, gloves, and face masks they prepared for medical and security personnel to local police in Avon and Somerset, England.

Up News Info –

Glastonbury festival chiefs have donated medical supplies collected for this summer's event to coronavirus emergency services.

Father and daughter duo Michael and Emily Eavis collected all the hand sanitizers, gloves, and face masks they planned to use to equip security and medical personnel ahead of the festival now canceled to their local police officers in Avon and Somerset, England and National Health Services Personnel.

"On behalf of the A&S Local Resilience Forum (Avon & Somerset) we would like to greatly thank Michael and @emilyeavis for providing emergency front line workers and NHS staff with thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer, gloves and face masks due to being used @glastonbury 2020, "reads a statement from the Avon and Somerset police.

Glastonbury's 50th anniversary, which was slated to feature headliners Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar Y Paul MCCARTNEY, was postponed last week amid continued fears of the coronavirus.