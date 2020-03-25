Giants announcer Jon Miller awaits coronavirus test results – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – San Francisco Giants radio and television broadcaster Jon Miller revealed on the KNBR's Murph and Mac Show that he and his wife Janine were recently screened for COVID-19.

Miller said he was exposed to his son and his son's fiancé in Arizona after they returned from Europe earlier this month. The couple got engaged on the trip.

"We have had no symptoms," Miller told KNBR. "It's been several days since we got tested."

Her son, on the other hand, has been dealing with the disease for the past 10-12 days, and the Millers have been in self-isolation since his exposure.

They decided to buy a car and drive from spring training in Arizona to California because they were not comfortable flying.

Since then, the Miller has stayed indoors, except for occasional walks to the coast to watch the sunset.

"We take a selfie wearing masks," he said. "It is a kind of image of our time."