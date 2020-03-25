Get ready for the James Corden Homefest with BTS, Dua Lipa and more

James Corden is to bring people together … to keep them separate. Homefest: James Corden & # 39; s Late Late Show special feature your garage nightly host chatting with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including David Blaine, Will Ferrell, John Legend, BTS Y Billie Ellish"All from their own homes."
In addition to the chats, BTS will operate from South Korea, Andrea Bocelli from Italy, Dua Lipa from London Billie Ellish with Finneas from Los Angeles and John Legend also from LA.
Corden and guests will encourage viewers to follow CDC and government guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the program will present information on how to donate to Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.
Every dollar donated to Feed the Children will provide $ 7 in food and essentials for struggling children and families. The CDC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps meet all of the needs that arise during the emergency response that the CDC with federal funds cannot meet.
"As The Late Late Show went off the air, we've been thinking of different ways to try and do a show right now. " Late Late Show executive producers Ben winston Y Rob Crabbe he said in a joint statement. "With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show possible, entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift your spirits. Shooting from James' garage may be far from perfect, but low circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs a little joy now. "
Homefest: James Corden & # 39; s Late Late Show special will air on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. on CBS.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
