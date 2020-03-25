Get ready for the James Corden Homefest with BTS, Dua Lipa and more

James Corden is to bring people together … to keep them separate. Homefest: James Corden & # 39; s Late Late Show special feature your garage nightly host chatting with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including David Blaine, Will Ferrell, John Legend, BTS Y Billie Ellish"All from their own homes."

In addition to the chats, BTS will operate from South Korea, Andrea Bocelli from Italy, Dua Lipa from London Billie Ellish with Finneas from Los Angeles and John Legend also from LA.

Corden and guests will encourage viewers to follow CDC and government guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the program will present information on how to donate to Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.