Gas less than $ 2 per gallon at a Riverside County station – Up News Info Los Angeles

– If you thought you'd never see gas prices drop below $ 2 a gallon in Southern California again, you'd be wrong.

With most California staying home and fewer people hitting the road amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the state to a standstill, the price of gas has continued to drop to its lowest levels in more than two years.

At the Flying J Travel Center truck stop in Jurupa Valley early Wednesday morning, the normal price was only $ 1.79 per gallon.

Now most of us will not be so lucky the next time we fill up. The average price of a gallon of regular self-service gasoline in Los Angeles County was $ 3.21 on Wednesday, still the lowest price since January 6, 2018.

The average price has fallen 39.9 cents since the beginning of the year, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

In Orange County, the average regular price was $ 3.17, its lowest amount since January 5, 2018. It has dropped 29 consecutive days.

The drop in prices is a result of the significant decrease in traffic of commercial and general motorists due to the coronavirus outbreak and the increase in oil production by Russia and Saudi Arabia, which increases supply and lowers the price, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Southern California corporate automobile club communications manager.