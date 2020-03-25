Garcetti says city will shut down businesses in violation of coronavirus orders, Newsom criticizes Trump's timeline – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday that the city will investigate non-core business complaints that remained open despite closure orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Safer Home Business Ambassadors program would deploy neighborhood prosecutors assigned to city police stations to help enforce shutdown orders.

"Trust me when I say that nobody wants to be punitive at a time like this," Garcetti said. “My ideal is 100% self-sufficiency, and we all expect the same thing: we want fewer people to get sick and die. … We can achieve those goals, but only if we all do our part. "

Garcetti said the move was intended to remind companies that they needed to close, but said continued failure could lead to subpoenas or, in extreme measures, the city could cut its public services. In addition, he asked people to remind non-essential companies to close as a preventive measure.

Grocery stores, health care facilities, and pharmacies are some essential business examples that are allowed to stay open. Restaurants and bars can only be open for takeaway and delivery service.

Garcetti said most Angelenos have adhered to city orders, but his office was still receiving reports of people gathered in crowds of more than 10 people, calling them "irresponsible and selfish."

“The peak is not here yet. The spike will be bad, "he said. "The best way to save the economy is to save lives."

Garcetti, in a not-so-subtle response to President Donald Trump, said the city will not revoke measures to stop the spread of the disease until it is safe.

"We cannot wish for the coronavirus to be removed, and let me pause and leave the script for a moment," he said. “Because I know that everyone is hopeful and some express the hope that we will return to the churches at Easter or the synagogues at Easter to restart the economy in a couple of weeks.

"I think we owe it to everyone to be sincere and honest that we will not return to Los Angeles, we will not return to normal in that short period of time," he said. "I said be prepared for a couple of months like this."

Governor Gavin Newsom agreed in his daily update, criticizing Trump for setting a timeline that he said was impossible.

"The next six to eight weeks are critical," he said. "I think April for California would be sooner than any of the experts I speak with would believe that it is possible."

On Tuesday, the city was able to screen about 2,800 people through a new online portal aimed at people with symptoms of the virus who are 65 or older or who have underlying health problems.

Garcetti said the city should be able to double that capacity to 5,600 tests per day this week.

And on Tuesday night, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter pilot took to the skies to remind people of the current stay-at-home orders.

The Lakewood-based helicopter's flight pattern, Sky Night, spelled "Stay Home."

