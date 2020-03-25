Fukrey 3 all set to go to the floors after the coronavirus pandemic

Although the coronavirus has currently taken over the world and paralyzed life, Bollywood has already begun planning projects for when things return to normal. Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani are rumored to be planning the third installment in the hit series Fukrey.

%MINIFYHTMLf127cc15fb72e380d1c0fd6a82f6eec411% %MINIFYHTMLf127cc15fb72e380d1c0fd6a82f6eec412%

A report in a prominent newspaper shared some inside news about developments related to Fukrey 3. The newspaper claims that the script for the film is still in progress, although the creators plan to start pre-production of the film as soon as the situation of the coronavirus is under control.

The Fukrey series stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in lead roles. The first two installments Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017) turned out to be decent box office hits, so it's no surprise that Farhan and Ritesh are looking to push the franchise forward.