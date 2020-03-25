Freddie Gibbs doesn't think he owes Jeezy for his career

%MINIFYHTML49badf895334546317b1226372f9004711% %MINIFYHTML49badf895334546317b1226372f9004712%

Freddie Gibbs I will not let anyone take credit for his career achievement. When someone hinted that their former colleague Young jeezy He was responsible for his career, rapper Gary was quick to set the record straight.

"The best thing Jeezy did was the bully 101's motivation. The second best thing he did was give us @FreddieGibbs," the fan wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday, March 24. Gibbs heard about the tweet and simply replied, "You gave us @FreddieGibbs."

He wasn't necessarily bothering Jeezy with his answer, but it was no secret they were in trouble when Gibbs left CTE World in 2012 after signing the year before. Gibbs, however, shut down the rumors about the beef, claiming it was simply a business and brand decision.

While Jeezy could have introduced the MC "Bandana" to a wider audience, the latter was already getting his name out even before that. This was demonstrated with him appearing in the same XXL Freshmen Cover with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Be big, J Cole Y Jay rock among others in 2010 after his critically acclaimed mixtapes.

Jeezy, meanwhile, has already tackled her role in others' journey in the rap game. During a conversation with Charlamagne tha GodJeezy explained how he helped drive many runs, though he didn't get much in return. "I have tried to put people in, but everyone who was part of my first project did it," said Jeezy. "[DJ] Drama, I could ask that they differ, but that Gangsta Grillz wasn't in the neighborhood until Young [Jeezy] was in it. Trap or Death was monumental."

He also shared that he helped develop YG's talent early, in addition to helping put together Compton rapper's debut album "My Krazy Life."