Floyd Cardoz, winner of ‘Top Chef Masters’, died of coronavirus at 59 – Deadline

Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of season 3 of Bravo Top Chef Masters series of competitions, died Wednesday of complications of coronavirus. He was 59 years old. Cardoz's family confirmed his death in a statement to Scroll.in.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years old), co-founder of Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA," the statement said. “He is survived by his mother Beryl, his wife Barkha and their children Justin and Peter.

"Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in the US, on March 18 and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Center, New Jersey, USA."

Cardoz posted an update on his Instagram page Wednesday when he was first admitted to the hospital with a fever, saying he sought medical help as a precaution.

"Sincere apologies to everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic in my previous post. I was feeling feverish and therefore, as a precautionary measure, I was admitted to the New York hospital, "he wrote, adding that" he was very anxious about my state of health. "

"Bravo and the The best chef The family is deeply saddened by the death of chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters, a Bravo spokesman said in a statement. “He was considerate, kind and his smile lit up a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. "

Cardoz also appeared on Netflix season 2 Ugly delicious, a docusery shop that follows award-winning chef David Chang around the world. Chang posted a memory of Cardoz on Twitter.

"I don't want to believe this," wrote Chang. "People may not realize it, but much of the food you eat today was influenced by Floyd when he was the CDC in Lespinasse with the late chef Gray Kunz," Change added. “The family tree that branched out from that hall of fame kitchen changed gastronomy in the United States for the better.

But despite how excellent Floyd was as a chef, he was a better person and an amazing father. I will miss you so much Floyd, ”concluded Chang.

Cardoz was co-owner of the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro restaurants in Mumbai. He had recently launched his third company, Bombay Sweet Shop.

