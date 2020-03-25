Floyd Cardoz, winner of the Top Chef Masters, passed away at 59

Kris Connor / Getty Images for NYCWFF
The world of food is mourning the loss of a talented chef.
Top Chef Masters winner Floyd Cardoz He died after testing positive for Coronavirus, his family confirmed to the Indian publication Scroll.in. He was 59 years old.
"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years old), co-founder of Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA," Hunger Inc said in a statement. "He is survived by his mother Beryl, his wife Barkha, and their children Justin and Peter."
The statement continued: "Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in the US, on March 18 and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Center, New Jersey, USA."
In his latest Instagram post, Floyd gave followers a glimpse of his health issues by posting a photo from the hospital room. "I felt feverish and therefore, as a precautionary measure, I was admitted to the New York hospital. I was very anxious about my state of health and my position was very irresponsible, causing panic in several quarters," he wrote. "I returned to New York on March 8 through Frankfurt." Soon after, it would test positive for the Coronavirus.
Floyd competed on the third season of the Bravo show Top Chef Masters in 2011 where he finally came in first place thanks to his amazing culinary skills. His final dish on the show was a variation of upma.
Shortly after his death was announced, many familiar Bravo faces couldn't help but share their best memories with the chef.
"I am very sad to wake up today and hear the news of the death of my dear friend @ floydcardoz. Floyd made us very proud. No one who lived in New York in the early days could forget how delicious and crowded Tabla was always," he judged. . Padma Lakshmi wrote on Instagram. "He had a mischievous smile, an innate need to make those around him happy and a delicious touch. This is a great loss, not only for the world of professional food, but for Indians everywhere. My heart goes out to his wife Barkha and all his family. RIP ".
Fellow judge Tom Colicchio added Twitter"Horrible news. Thinking about Floyd's family, rest my friend."
Floyd was co-owner of Bombay Canteen and O Pedro restaurants. His fame increased in the mid-1990s when he ran a restaurant called Tabla in New York.
"Bravo and the The best chef The family is deeply saddened by the death of chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters. He was considerate, kind and his smile lit up a room, "Bravo said in a statement via We weekly. "He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLbdd935eb4041834b05506a0cb2cd7cea17%%MINIFYHTMLbdd935eb4041834b05506a0cb2cd7cea18%%MINIFYHTMLbdd935eb4041834b05506a0cb2cd7cea19%