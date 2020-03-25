Floyd Cardoz, winner of the Top Chef Masters, passed away at 59

The world of food is mourning the loss of a talented chef.

Top Chef Masters winner Floyd Cardoz He died after testing positive for Coronavirus, his family confirmed to the Indian publication Scroll.in. He was 59 years old.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years old), co-founder of Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA," Hunger Inc said in a statement. "He is survived by his mother Beryl, his wife Barkha, and their children Justin and Peter."

The statement continued: "Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in the US, on March 18 and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Center, New Jersey, USA."

In his latest Instagram post, Floyd gave followers a glimpse of his health issues by posting a photo from the hospital room. "I felt feverish and therefore, as a precautionary measure, I was admitted to the New York hospital. I was very anxious about my state of health and my position was very irresponsible, causing panic in several quarters," he wrote. "I returned to New York on March 8 through Frankfurt." Soon after, it would test positive for the Coronavirus.