A new patient with a serious coronavirus believes that last-minute hydroxychloroquine treatment saved his life.

The antimalarial drug appeared in the last few days after President Trump's show of enthusiasm when talking about a possible chloroquine-based COVID-19 therapy.

A limited study in France showed that the antimalarial drug may hold promise against coronavirus, while a study in China showed no evidence to back up such claims. The WHO has included the drug in a large trial to determine a possible protocol for treatment with COVID-19.

The new coronavirus is such a massive threat right now because it is highly contagious, has a long incubation period, can be asymptomatic or mimic the signs of the common flu, and has no cure. Scientists have been quick to understand the pathology of COVID-19 since it emerged in China nearly three months ago, and we have seen incredible results since then. But we don't yet have a treatment protocol that can increase recovery times and clear the virus before it can cause life-threatening respiratory complications. The World Health Organization (WHO) is overseeing a massive trial of four different drugs and combinations that have been shown to be successful in more limited studies, and the lists include an older drug that has been used to treat malaria. Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine appeared in the past few days after President Trump praised it on television, despite health experts warning that there is no definitive evidence that the antimalarial drug may speed up the recovery of COVID- 19. However, there may be anecdotal evidence, and some patients may recover faster after chloroquine therapy. That is certainly what a patient with coronavirus believes, since he says that the medicine is what saved his life.

Rio Giardinieri, 52, said Fox 11 LA that he believes contracted COVID-19 at a conference in New York. Then she experienced fever for five days, back pain, headache, cough, and tiredness; He slept 15 hours a day instead of the usual five. He said doctors would not see him, so he drove to Joe DiMaggio Hospital in South Florida near his home, where he "almost passed out,quot; waiting to be examined.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus, and ended up in the ICO undergoing oxygen therapy. He was still unable to breathe and, after more than a week, the doctors told him there was nothing else they could do.

On Friday night he said goodbye to his wife and children, and that's when a friend sent him news reports about chloroquine therapy. It was then that Giardinieri contacted a doctor and asked for the drug hydroxychloroquine:

It gave me all the reasons why I probably wouldn't want to try it because there are no trials, no tests, it wasn't approved. And I said look, I don't know if I'm going to make it until morning because at that moment I really thought I was reaching the end because I couldn't breathe anymore. I accepted and authorized its use and 30 minutes later the nurse gave it to me.

An hour after treatment, she felt her heart beating:

They had to come in and calm me down and take care of me. I had another episode about two hours later, where I got to the point where I couldn't breathe and my heart was beating again, so I got some Benadryl through the system and something else. I'm not sure what it was. It allowed me to sleep and when I woke up at exactly 4:45 in the morning, I woke up as if nothing had happened.

Since then, he has not had a fever, felt well, and was able to breathe again. Doctors think that Giardinieri's progress is not a reaction to the drug, but the patient thinks it is the drug that saved him:

For me, there was no doubt that he wouldn't do it until morning. So for me, the drug saved my life.

That is not enough to conclude that chloroquine can improve COVID-19 treatments. Just the other day, a man died after poisoning himself with a fish tank cleaning substance that he thought was similar to the drug. Separately, Nigerian authorities reported chloroquine poisoning, as people began buying the drug from pharmacies following Trump's comments to the press about the drug.

It is important to note that the drug hypocrisy prevent infections, as it is not a vaccine. In addition, any COVID-19 treatment based on the antimalarial drug must be performed in hospitals by doctors. Hopefully, the WHO mega-trial will provide more answers on the efficiency and safety of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, at which time authorities will be able to decide whether they should be used to treat the new coronavirus disease.

So far, a limited study in France has shown promise, but an equally limited study from China refutes those findings, saying chloroquine is no better than other COVID-19 treatments being tested in hospitals right now.

