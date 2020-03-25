Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML2624a80bbe0f3a4e6c790bec2e95cc7511% %MINIFYHTML2624a80bbe0f3a4e6c790bec2e95cc7512%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – Steve LaTart in Minnesota is considering installing a space heater in his basement to recreate the atmosphere of his hot yoga classes now that his gym has closed due to fears of the coronavirus.

LaTart says it is part of the "new, strange and strange training plan,quot; it has devised during a national trend of self-isolation and social estrangement, as the government recommends limiting meetings to 10 or fewer people.

Gyms, yoga studios, and CrossFit centers across the country are fueling the drive to stay active by offering online classes, some free or extending trial periods for home workouts.

Studio owners and fitness instructors also have to adapt as they switch to online teaching. The Coalition of Health and Fitness Leaders, a group of fitness, nutrition and wellness industry representatives recently formed in response to the new coronavirus, organized an online panel Thursday to provide guidance to instructors.

Countless people across the country have been cooped up inside as their companies enforce work-at-home policies and their fitness centers are getting creative with their workout routines.

Many are turning to online classes, grabbing bottles of bleach like makeshift weights, or taking hints from YouTube challenges that show how to crunch furniture or turn a kitchen floor into a treadmill by soaping the tiles.

The LaTart yoga sculpture instructors and warriors at Life Time in Minneapolis are still teaching. They've just been moved from the gym to cyberspace, where they stream live instructions from their website. LaTart says knowing that you can still participate in classes keeps you sane.

"I like the idea that this is normal," said the 38-year-old radio producer. "This is someone I know. This is something that is familiar. "

Beth Berglin, 40, the director of a Miami charity, was used to attending camp-style classes four mornings a week until authorities began urging residents to avoid meetings and her husband decided to stay home. as much as possible. Her gym closed earlier this month, but she remains active through online Burn Boot Camp classes.

"Part of the reason we exercise is because of that mental rest," he said. "I can't imagine getting through this without having some form of physical activity."

In Fort Lauderdale, LA Fitness members were told not to come back when they left the gym on Monday night. That scene has played out across the country as state governments have stepped up containment measures. Planet Fitness, Equinox, and Life Time Fitness have said they will close stores for several weeks or indefinitely in response to the coronavirus.

To compensate, Planet Fitness started "Home Work-Ins," a series of free 20-minute classes that do not require equipment. Erica Lugo, a coach on the reality TV show "The Biggest Loser,quot;, was scheduled to conduct one of the trainings.

The national network CorePower Yoga closed its 200 studios, but offers free online classes until May 31. Taryn Toomey closed her studies in New York, but offers two weeks of free streaming as a public service, which she says drew participants from around the world.

"Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Italy. It is overwhelming, "Toomey said.

Fitness operations whose primary business has always been online or at home are also stepping up their game, taking advantage of the opportunity to capture new customers. AloMoves, an online fitness service linked to the popular clothing line, has seen a 40% increase on its YouTube channel, where it offers some free workouts.

Home exercise company Obe has had 10 times more signups this month compared to the last, according to co-founders Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills. They said the company also received tons of requests from desperate parents now that schools are being canceled. Last week, obè launched four 10-minute dance and strength workouts for kids 10 and under.

Peloton, a company that sells high-end stationary bikes and treadmills with instructors who teach live and videotaped classes, has extended its free trial period to 90 days.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Still, good diet and exercise can be crucial, for both young and old, to maintain sanity and keep the immune system strong against COVID-19. In addition to taking online courses, gym rats may now consider going outdoors for exercise if they can, said Dr. Joe Khabbaza, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Just walk outside in the wild," said Khabbaza. "People can use this as an opportunity to exercise in other ways."

Toomey encourages those who are filled with fear of the virus to use exercise as a physical and spiritual balm. One of the best ways to combat quarantine stagnation at home, he says, is "to keep breathing and keep moving and use the medicine from it."

Associated Press reporter Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami contributed to this report.

