First San Francisco resident dies from COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The city and county of San Francisco announced the first death of a resident who contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday. The man who died was in his 40s and had "multiple important underlying health conditions," authorities said.

“My condolences go out to this Franciscan saint and his loved ones. It is a sad day and we need to come together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community, ”said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

%MINIFYHTMLe27f21a12aca4bee41f6742428e2a38113% %MINIFYHTMLe27f21a12aca4bee41f6742428e2a38114%

“Each of us has the power to save lives and lessen the impact of the coronavirus in San Francisco. We need everyone to stay home, which will help protect themselves, their families, and the people in our community who are most at risk of damage from the virus. "

%MINIFYHTMLe27f21a12aca4bee41f6742428e2a38115% %MINIFYHTMLe27f21a12aca4bee41f6742428e2a38116%

The deceased is among the 152 COVID-19 cases in the city. As of Tuesday night, there are more than 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of California.

READ ALSO:

"Almost three weeks after reporting our first confirmed case of COVID-19, we are saddened to report the first death of a person with this disease in San Francisco," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health.

“Since the beginning of this outbreak, we have focused on protecting vulnerable populations, including people with chronic health problems, because we know that they are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill and even dying from COVID-19. On behalf of the Department of Public Health, I extend my sincere condolences to this man's loved ones. This is a difficult time for our city, but we will overcome it together. I strongly urge all San Franciscans to stay home to save lives. ”