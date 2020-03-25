First Orange County inmate tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An inmate at the Central Men's Prison in Santa Ana tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is the first in Orange County to test positive for the virus, Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML1a28e56c5feafb00e9f5a5a9e9d3971611% %MINIFYHTML1a28e56c5feafb00e9f5a5a9e9d3971612%

The inmate's name was not disclosed, but the O.C. The Sheriff's Department said the man is in his 40s. It recently started showing flu-like symptoms and was placed in isolation, according to Braun.

Braun said the man has "moderate symptoms,quot; and does not require hospitalization.

Sheriff officials said they have an electronic card system that can track inmates the man has been in contact with, so they are working to notify these contacts of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Those inmates will be closely monitored for symptoms and their movements in prison will be restricted for up to two weeks. However, they will not be placed in isolation unless they show symptoms, Braun said.

Ten inmates at the Orange County Jail recently became ill with flu-like symptoms and were isolated, Braun said. On Sunday, the results of the coronavirus test were negative for eight of them, so they were released from isolation.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)