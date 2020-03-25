Final Season of "This Is Us" Concludes Tuesday Rankings, Duo "FBI" Surges – Deadline

Once again All eyes were on the Pearsons, who took first place in Tuesday's primetime ratings. NBC's season finale of We are It delivered a 1.7 rating on 18-49 adult demographics and 6.92 million viewers, earning three-tenths on the demo over the past week. Those numbers gave the drama its best rating since October, linking it to the premiere of the September season. It was also the most-watched episode since the start of season 4.

NBC won the overall night on the demo with Ellen's game play (1.4, 6.92M) dialing again. The network also released its mid-season drama Dads Advice (0.7, 2.95M) at 10 PM.

CBS was the most watched network of the night run by NCIS And it is FBI crossover franchise. FBI (1.1, 10.78M) kicked off the consecutive episodes with their best demo number and highest audience since November 2018. FBI: Most Wanted (1.0, 9.48M) followed, hitting a season high. NCIS (1.3, 13.08M) delivered its largest audience in over a year.

On ABC The Conners (1.1 6.40) saw a drop in the demo just like Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.99M). Bless this mess (0.7, 4.08M), Blackish (0.6, 2.64M) and 10 PM drama For life (0.6, 2.40M) remained stable.

Fox The resident (0.8, 4.43M) and Empire (0.7, 2.79M) both remained on par with last week. At the CW, a new DC's Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 413,000) slipped into the demo that came out of a replay of The flash.