FIFA considers changing the dates of the summer transfer window due to the coronavirus pandemic | Football news

FIFA is considering changing the transfer window dates this summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world soccer governing body is chairing a working group on the matter, but has yet to make a decision on whether to delay or extend the next window.

The transfer window for men in England and Scotland opens on June 10.

European soccer officials held talks on Tuesday and are still hoping to end their domestic seasons before June 30.

Discussions have also been held on whether to change the rules regarding player contracts.

Man Utd has been linked to a summer move for Birmingham's Jude Bellingham

A FIFA spokesman has said Sky Sports News: "On March 18, the FIFA Council Bureau decided to establish a FIFA-Confederations Working Group in response to COVID-19.

"This working group will assess the need for temporary amendments or waivers to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players to protect both player and club contracts and adjust player registration periods.

"This work has already started and will be carried out in consultation with all key stakeholders, including confederations, member associations, clubs, leagues and players."