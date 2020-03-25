Fergal O & # 39; Brien enjoys a record campaign | Racing News

Fergal O & # 39; Brien will never know how many winners he could have trained if the 2019/20 national hunting season were to come to an end, but he has few complaints after enjoying a record campaign.

Like all other show coaches in the country, O & # 39; Brien will be left unanswered for O & # 39; Brien after the decision of the British Horse Racing Authority to suspend racing until the end of April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the sport is entering a period of uncertainty, O & # 39; Brien can at least be very pleased to rack up a better personal account of 63 winners in a year that saw him take root and change yards.

O & # 39; Brien said: "It's a great achievement considering we've moved yards this season from Naunton to Ravenswell Farm. It was wonderful to end the season with a couple of winners, at Kelso with Proper Ticket and with Global Fame at Wetherby, before The season stopped.

"I am a half-full glass man and I would have been devastated if we had reached 60, which was our best previous result, so the season had stopped."

"Who knows what we would have gotten to, but we got to 63 and that was better than our previous best total, while there was much more consistency this year."

There may not have been any outstanding artists on the track this season for O & # 39; Brien, but there is a moment that he believes is above all else.

He said: "The highlight was having the treble at Cheltenham in October. We had such a difficult months before that, trying to move the horses and lower the new canter.

"Showing up and having three winners on the first day at Cheltenham was unreal.

"There may not have been a particular featured horse and no Cheltenham Festival winner, but that day was quite special."

One thing O & # 39; Brien believes has been key to his highest success rate this season is moving from Naunton to Ravenswell Farm.

He said, "I am delighted with what we have at Ravenswell Farm and if you were a coach looking for a place to go, this would be the place.

"We have an uphill gallop of four furlons and a school strip of furlong and a half and we plan to add a round gallop of three furlons in the spring, which is another good thing to keep aside.

"The staff has been very much in agreement with the transition and has helped revive some of the horses, like Perfect Candidate and Gino Trail, who recently approached us."

O & # 39; Brien is quick to praise the support he has received not only from the team around him but from his regular riders, in particular Gold Cup winning rider Paddy Brennan.

He said: "None of this is possible without the staff I have and I have two great people in Sally Randell (partner and assistant) and Neil Juckes, who does career planning.

"Chris Coley has been an excellent owner and business partner and Dr. Simon Gillson does a great job with our social media.

"The riders, Paddy Brennan, Connor Brace, Liam Harrison and Max Kendrick, have been a great help, especially Paddy as he loves helping the three younger boys learn and everyone knows that he is a big part of what we do. "

With a bright future planned for a series in his current series, O & # 39; Brien hopes with a bit of luck that he will soon be able to enjoy the big winners more regularly.

He said, "Global Fame, our latest winner, is a really nice guy and looks like a total hunter, while Champagne Well is another good horse that walks the fences."

"Ask A Honey Bee and Brief Ambition are two good beginner hurdles for the upcoming season.

"If we continue to do what we are doing and continue to have the winners, then the graded racehorses will inevitably appear."