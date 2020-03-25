Feel stressed? Now is the time to try Talkspace

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
In times of uncertainty, anxiety can creep in for almost anyone, and there is no shame in seeking help. The good news is that you can get mental health help without even leaving the comfort of your own couch these days. Talkspace offers exactly that by hosting thousands of virtually licensed therapists with whom you can video chat or voice chat.
Talkspace pairs you with a therapist based on your needs and you can talk to them confidentially using your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. Plans start at just $ 65 a week, and in addition to video and voice calls with your therapist, you can also text them at any time. In addition to personal therapy, there are also therapy plans available for teens and couples. Talkspace works with many employers, health plans, employee assistance programs, and educational organizations, so if you can afford to pay for the service, be sure to review it. You can also get $ 100 off right now with coupon code 1004U.
The best news of all is that Talkspace currently hosts a special COVID-19 anxiety management program for all its subscribers. Just talk to the therapist you've been paired with for more information. P.S .: You can sign up for Talkspace here.
