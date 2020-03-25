Federal officials agree on a $ 2 billion coronavirus aid package

%MINIFYHTML81cd9acc34ed516fb986e79cbf814cd211% %MINIFYHTML81cd9acc34ed516fb986e79cbf814cd212%

WASHINGTON – The White House and Senate leaders of both parties reached an agreement on a radical $ 2 trillion measure to help workers, businesses and a health care system hit by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus.

Eric Ueland, a top White House aide, announced the deal in a hallway on Capitol Hill shortly after midnight.

The deal came after days of increasingly intense bargaining and pressure, and has yet to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are finished. We have a deal, ”said Ueland.

The unprecedented economic bailout package would grant direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the latest problems to close concerned $ 500 billion in guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over the generosity of being with the airlines. Hospitals would also receive significant help.