Federal officials agree on a $ 2 billion coronavirus aid package

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – The White House and Senate leaders of both parties reached an agreement on a radical $ 2 trillion measure to help workers, businesses and a health care system hit by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus.

Eric Ueland, a top White House aide, announced the deal in a hallway on Capitol Hill shortly after midnight.

The deal came after days of increasingly intense bargaining and pressure, and has yet to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

