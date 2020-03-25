Fears Grow For Italian Non-Coronavirus Patients At The End Of The Tail | News

%MINIFYHTMLb184bac3a74c2b94c3362725e6e850b511% %MINIFYHTMLb184bac3a74c2b94c3362725e6e850b512%

As the coronavirus crisis intensifies, patients with non-urgent care needs are pushed back, and the impact of limited access to medical care during the pandemic's peak months could be felt for months after it ends.

In Cremona, a city in Lombardy, the region of northern Italy that has become the center of the global pandemic, a hospital's oncology department is among the few that still operate for cancer patients in need of hospitalization.

%MINIFYHTMLb184bac3a74c2b94c3362725e6e850b513% %MINIFYHTMLb184bac3a74c2b94c3362725e6e850b514%

But the delays they experience can be dangerous in the long run.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb184bac3a74c2b94c3362725e6e850b515% %MINIFYHTMLb184bac3a74c2b94c3362725e6e850b516%

"The entire hospital, except the oncology, pediatrics and hematology departments, were converted into Covid wards," Rodolfo Passalacqua, director of the oncology department at the Cremona hospital, told Al Jazeera, referring to COVID-19.

"This includes key specialties like surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology. Whenever possible, we try to trust nearby clinics, but there are certainly delays in both diagnosis and surgery (for cancer patients)."

According to Passalacqua, the Cremona hospital used to perform around 30 surgical treatments per week in cancer patients, with the aim of removing tumors or a tissue sample for diagnosis, as well as other necessary diagnostic procedures before chemotherapy or other treatments. .

"We used to treat four or five stomach cancer patients every month, eight to ten with colon cancer. It is not clear what is happening to them right now," said Passalacqua.

"This decreases their chances of recovery. It is difficult to quantify, but in cases where surgery is needed to treat the cancer, delaying it for a week or two makes little difference, but months of delay could be harmful to the patient. The same going for the exam. "

Fear of infection

In Lombardy, another 293 people who contracted coronavirus died between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The region accounts for more than half of Italy's 7,503 deaths.

Saverio Cinieri, acting director of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM), said his "first concern,quot; was with the surgical diagnosis.

"In the most under pressure areas (in Italy), operating rooms have been converted to departments providing pulmonary care," he told Al Jazeera, adding that many of the ventilators used in operating rooms have been redirected to pulmonology or care departments. Intensive courses dealing with COVID. 19 patients with severe respiratory problems.

According to a study in The Lancet, cancer patients in China tend to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Other research shows a similar correlation between cardiovascular disease and the coronavirus.

While some experts say there isn't enough evidence, it was found that most coronavirus victims have one or more pre-existing conditions.

This image shows a mural dedicated to all Italian medical workers showing a nurse cradling Italy and reading & # 39; To all of you … Thank you! & # 39 ;, On a wall of the Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo , near Milan, Italy (Emanuele Cremaschi / Fake Images)

Meanwhile, health authorities across Europe are advising against hospitalization of patients with other diseases when possible, due to the risk of contagion in medical facilities.

"There are situations when these patients don't receive the same level of care that they would normally receive, because going to a hospital means that they are more exposed to the risk of getting sick and therefore not recommended," Cinieri said.

"This is an indirect problem, not attributable to the coronavirus itself, but to the difficulty of maintaining a good quality public service with a pandemic deployment."

Cinieri estimated that once the pandemic peaks in Italy, it will take up to six months for the health system to recover.

Aldo Pietro Maggioni, director of the National Association of Cardiologists of the Medical Hospital (ANMCO) in Italy, explained: "In Lombardy, hospitals are overwhelmed and several intensive care beds, generally dedicated to cardiovascular problems, have been transformed into beds for patients with COVID-19 ".

He added that many patients are also more reluctant to go to the hospital due to fear of infection.

"Patients with myocardial infarction (heart attack) or heart failure come later," he said. Maggioni, who is also a member of the European Society of Cardiology.

"They try to avoid (going) to the emergency room, crowded with patients with suspected COVID positivity. This way, when they finally arrive, the clinical conditions are more severe."

On Monday, doctors at the Cremona hospital began providing home visits to cancer patients and established a specific helpline.