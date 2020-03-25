Fans totally disagree with Summer Walker and London On Da Track thinking they are the best & # 39; Music Duo & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLdad2551fcb5dac9c804195035b255d6c11% %MINIFYHTMLdad2551fcb5dac9c804195035b255d6c12%

It starts after the record maker boyfriend of the hit maker & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; He shares a spicy photo of himself and the singer, challenging his followers to 'name a best music duo'.

Summer hiker and her boyfriend London On Da Track have been victims of a vicious online troll. It all started after hitmaker's boyfriend "Playing Games" shared a spicy photo of himself and the singer.

The image showed the singer RnB sitting on the shoulders of the record producer. Captioning the publication, London challenged its followers to "name a better music duo."

The post sparked online trolls that quickly flooded their comment section with couples who thought they were a better music duo than Summer and London. "Whitney and Bobby," said one, referring to Whitney houston Y Bobby brown. Another fan named Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z with someone else he wrote Ike and Tina Turner.

Others noted that Nicki Minaj and ex boyfriend Safaree Samuels they were better than Samuel and London. Meanwhile, one named Bert and Ernie from "Sesame Street"as the best musical duo.

Looking at how they were trolled, people didn't seem to feel bad. "Lmaooo why he does this to himself," commented an Instagram user. Someone added, "He knows we have time lololol."

Neither Summer nor London have yet to comment on the clown, but the latter removed the post.

This came after Summer defended her boyfriend after an Instagram video showed that London had strangled her. In the video, the "Over It" singer kept complaining that she felt hurt. Despite her complaints, London did not release her and even pushed her with his hand still wrapped around her neck. This caused Summer to scream in pain. The video made many people worry about their well-being.

The singer of "The Girls Need Love", however, assured that it was fine. "London was playing all of you, I would never really try to hurt myself," he said. Alongside the post, Summer added a black heart and a palm-clad emoticon to show how good it was with Internet users.