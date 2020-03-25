'Fake news' is spreading on coronavirus treatments in Iraq | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLd70514faf331f3317704868ee55cf29211% %MINIFYHTMLd70514faf331f3317704868ee55cf29212%

As the rush to find a treatment for the new coronavirus continues around the world, so too has the spread of "false news,quot; and misinformation, which many experts fear only exacerbates the dangers of the pandemic.

On Sunday, several Iraqi media outlets reported that an Iraqi pharmaceutical company, Pioneer, was close to launching a drug that could treat the deadly virus that has already claimed thousands of lives.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd70514faf331f3317704868ee55cf29213% %MINIFYHTMLd70514faf331f3317704868ee55cf29214%

"BREAKING: The Iraqi pharmaceutical company Pioneer confirms that it now has a treatment for coronavirus," a well-known Iraqi television news channel reported.

%MINIFYHTMLd70514faf331f3317704868ee55cf29215% %MINIFYHTMLd70514faf331f3317704868ee55cf29216%

"We are awaiting a statement from the Ministry of Health so that we can celebrate this news with all infected patients in Iraq and beyond," he added.

The report came shortly after Pioneer released a press release on its Facebook page, citing its continued efforts to provide drugs that global research has shown to be somewhat effective in treating a number of coronavirus patients.

The statement, which mentioned hydroxychloroquine sulfate, azithromycin and zitroneer, said the company would try to make these drugs available to Iraqis for free in the coming weeks. However, he did not confirm that the drugs have, in fact, been shown to treat coronavirus.

And yet, within hours, an avalanche of reports flooded Iraqi news channels and other local media as news of the so-called Iraqi treatment for the virus circulated.

The reports created a stir on social media as many Iraqis congratulated each other on what they saw as an invaluable national discovery.

"Congratulations to the Iraqi people and indeed to the whole world," said an Iraqi man, Omar al-Rawi, on his Facebook page. "An Iraqi company has found a treatment for the coronavirus, which will be available free of charge to Iraqis.

"I cannot contain my happiness," he added.

& # 39; Without treatment & # 39;

But the next morning, and to the dismay of many of those who celebrated the news, the company released a recorded video statement on Monday to clarify what it had meant.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the company's chief marketing officer, Ahmed Yusuf, said the company's initial statement had been misunderstood, noting that Pioneer never claimed to have found a treatment for the virus, nor even attempted to do so.

"Our company did not discover a treatment (for the virus)," Yusuf said. "As mentioned in our press release, our efforts have focused on potentially providing antimalarial drugs to the Iraqi market after some global research suggested that they might be effective in treating COVID-19.

"But we haven't even tried to find a treatment because such a mission would require a large amount of resources that are not available at the moment," he added, clarifying that the test medications had only been tested on a small number of people. And it could have dangerous side effects.

"However, the media simply rushed him, spreading inaccurate reports and disinformation in an attempt to be the first to 'break the news'," Yusuf said.

French, American and other health regulators have been working to accelerate possible therapies aimed at treating the new coronavirus, which emerged in China in November and has now reached more than 170 countries.

Some research has shown a combination of hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria and lupus, among other diseases, and azithromycin may be effective in fighting the virus.

But so far, no approved treatment or preventive vaccine has been developed for the deadly virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"To date, no medication has been shown to be effective. However, several promising candidates are being tested in large-scale clinical trials," WHO spokesperson Margret Harris told Al Jazeera.

Another WHO spokesperson cautioned that such reports should be treated with care, as misinformation could be far more damaging than the virus itself.

"If it is not a tested and licensed product, (the medicine) can cause harm or at least a false sense of security," Christian Lindmeier told Al Jazeera.

Misinformation hazards

Despite apparently distorted news, Iraqi media reported Tuesday that another Iraqi pharmaceutical company called Samaraa had also found a treatment for the virus.

In response to the claims, Iraqi pharmaceutical researcher Ramy Kubaisi said that misinformation could worsen the situation in Iraq.

"It is very important that people avoid false news and inaccurate reports," Kubaisi told Al Jazeera. "We know that finding a treatment requires a lot of resources and time, not less than a year.

"The spread of such news can make people take precautionary measures less seriously, making it even more difficult to contain the virus."

Baghdad has already taken several steps to try to stem the spread of the virus, including imposing a national blockade until March 28, after it initially announced a week-long curfew in Baghdad and other cities. Schools and universities remain closed, while flights in and out of the country have been stopped since March 15.

Despite these efforts, Iraqi authorities have struggled to keep people inside with many curfews in various Iraqi provinces, including many Shiite pilgrims who flocked last week to the shrines of leading imams in the capital and other cities. santas south of Baghdad.

So far, the virus has infected more than 300 Iraqis and has claimed the lives of at least 27 others.

Sara al-Attar, who investigates global health problems at Northwestern University in Chicago, agreed that it was unlikely that a vaccine could be found within a year.

"A vaccine or treatment cannot be administered safely and without risk if it has not been adequately tested," Attar said. "Human trials have already started for a vaccine, but these trials take time to carry out and follow up on.

"(Meanwhile), a hastily produced treatment or vaccine could have its own fatal consequences," he warned.

& # 39; Fighting an infodemic & # 39;

However, reports of new treatment in Iraq are not unique. Other countries, including Iran, which became the epicenter of the virus after China in February, also made similar claims.

In an attempt to combat the spread of misinformation, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on governments, companies and news organizations to help combat "fake news,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not just fighting an epidemic; we are fighting an infodemic," he said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference last month.

"Fake news spreads faster and easier than this virus, and it's just as dangerous," he said, adding that the WHO was working with search and media companies, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. , to counter the spread of rumors and disinformation.

Since then, Facebook announced in a joint statement with Google, Twitter, LinkedIn and others that it would be working to combat "misinformation about the virus … in coordination with government health agencies around the world."

It has also launched a series of initiatives, including a WHO health alert on WhatsApp to help answer common questions about COVID-19, and a partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network to start a $ 1 million grant program to support fact checkers at COVID-19.

Abdallah al-Salam contributed to this report from Baghdad.