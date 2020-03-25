Facebook usage skyrockets as coronavirus forces millions to stay home – BGR

Facebook usage has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as millions have been forced to stay home.

Chats through Facebook Messenger have increased by 50%.

Facebook is not making extra money with this increased commitment.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal showed that Facebook wields enormous power when it comes to the news people consume. While people used to consume their daily dose of news by reading the newspaper or going to websites like CNN, many people simply trust the news that appears on their Facebook feed.

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook began implementing measures to ensure that fake news and misinformation cannot spread everywhere. And with the coronavirus still in full swing and leaving millions of people trapped in their quarantined homes, it appears that Facebook's efforts are paying dividends.

How The New York Times notes that the social media giant is "closely monitoring people's news habits during a critical period and is actively trying to direct them to authoritative sources in what amounts to a real-time global experiment in news distribution,quot; .

And so far, most users are reading stories from high-quality sources, according to Facebook data scientist Ranjan Subramanian. This, of course, is due in part to Facebook's proactive efforts to amplify news from trusted sources and decrease the visibility of lower-quality articles appearing in people's news.

The extent to which coronavirus has taken over our collective lives is astonishing, with Subramanian noting that Facebook in recent weeks has seen an unprecedented rise in the cumulative number of news consumed.

In turn, it should probably come as no surprise to us that overall Facebook usage has skyrocketed in the past few weeks as people are texting and spending more time on the site than ever before.

In a blog post detailing the increase in Facebook usage, the company notes that Italy, in particular, saw a 70% increase in usage across the company's suite of apps. Around the world, the company notes that Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in a week. Meanwhile, messages increased by 50%, while group calls increased by 1,000% in the past month.

Interestingly, Facebook notes that all of this additional engagement won't help boost your results:

We've received revenue questions, so we also want to provide context here: much of the increase in traffic is happening on our messaging services, but we've also seen more people using our news and news products to get updates from your family and friends. . At the same time, our business is negatively affected like so many others around the world. We did not monetize many of the services we see increased engagement in, and we have seen a weakening in our ad business in countries taking aggressive steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook, of course, is not the only company that sees a huge increase in traffic. Streaming sites like Netflix are also seeing increased daily use. In fact, Netflix last week opted to decrease the bitrate on its broadcasts in Europe to decrease the burden on Internet providers. Meanwhile, YouTube announced that it would reduce the quality of the video in its broadcasts worldwide for a full month. What this means is that all YouTube videos will start playing in standard definition by default. However, users will have the option to switch to HD if they so choose.

Image Source: Photo by Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock