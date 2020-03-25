Evangelos Marinakis: Nottingham Forest owner reveals he is now coronavirus free | Football news

"By staying home, we protect ourselves and deny that the virus intrudes on our lives,quot;





Evangelos Marinakis is now coronavirus free

Evangelos Marinakis told the UK that "there is no place to be selfish,quot; after recovering from the coronavirus.

The owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos was one of the first high-profile soccer personalities to make his diagnosis public, days after attending games at City Ground and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Marinakis received treatment in his native Greece and is now free from the disease that has led to the near-total suspension of the sport and has forced much of the world to be locked up.

In a statement posted on the Forest website, he said: "After two weeks in full compliance with my doctors' instructions, I underwent my second medical test, as suggested by the corresponding protocol, which was negative.

"I stayed at home, communicated with many of my friends and family, read a lot, watched television for many hours, listened to music, and spent many hours surfing the web; all of this helped me realize what is happening. in the rest of the world and see once again how fragile our planet is.

"I also feel an obligation, in these critical times, to deliver an inspired message as you experience this brief adventure of mine. It's worth staying home to protect ourselves and our family members."

"By staying home, we protect ourselves and deny the virus that intrudes on our lives. By staying home, we defend our community, public health, and the spread of the virus. Therefore, there is no place to be careless or selfish." . You need to stay disciplined and fully in line with the government and scientists. "