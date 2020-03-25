European soccer leagues still aim to end June 30 after latest talks | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLad2cc27ea992fcc267f723e436f4d8c811% %MINIFYHTMLad2cc27ea992fcc267f723e436f4d8c812%

European football leagues and competitions are still waiting to finish the season before June 30, after a round of opening talks this week.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive postponement of matches, including Euro 2020, and UEFA has established two working groups to assess the consequences.

The first conference call took place on Tuesday and included representatives from the European Club Association and the European Leagues, which include the Premier League, EFL and SPFL.

The soccer bodies maintained their ambition, agreed last week, to complete all national and European club competitions by June 30, "in case the situation improves and resuming the game is appropriate and prudent enough."

Officials discussed adapting the existing soccer schedule to include scheduling more national league games midweek, and the remaining Champions League and European games on weekends, when safe to do so.

European leagues shared their own predicted scenarios, based on when the pandemic is expected to peak in their country.

Some countries, including Italy, are at a more advanced stage of the virus.

Conversations between officials will continue on a regular basis, in some cases every week, but only after further consultation with public health authorities.

Professional soccer around the world has been suspended after the increase in global cases of coronavirus.

The Champions League Final, the Europa League Final and the Women's Champions League Final have been postponed until an unspecified future date.

A second UEFA working group to assess the economic, financial and regulatory impact of the coronavirus outbreak has yet to meet.