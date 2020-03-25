Erica Mena Shades Safaree for her 'Desperate Single Days'

Safaree shared a video on her social media account in which she is outside on a beautiful terrace with the ocean and an incredible view. I wanted to remind people about the good days when everyone was allowed to go out without a problem.

‘Back to when we were allowed out, let's take a look at this and pretend we're out 🌚😂❄️💎💎’ Safaree captioned her post.

Erica Mena skipped the comments and posted this: "This was your desperate day,quot; and the fans laughed out loud.

Someone said to him: ‘you have a good man❤️ I like the way he doesn't care what people say. It seems very romantic ", and another follower said:" lmaaaao! it is healthy for us to roast our men from time to time. "

Another follower wrote: "and as soon as Cancer begins to roast, the Scorpios will get into their feelings hahaha,quot;, and someone else had a message for Erica and Safaree: "You and Erica Mena are a beautiful couple! Please, please never break. "

Apart from this, Safaree is looking for an exercise bike at home these days, and asked his fans' opinion on this: "I am looking for the best exercise bike at home … any recommendations? & # 39;

Both Safaree and Erica stay home like everyone else these days, and Erica cares for her body after pregnancy, too.

He's working at home and he wanted to update his fans on the way he looks these days.

Erica fans have been excited about her snapback, but have also appreciated the fact that this snapback is not her only primary target after pregnancy.

People loved the fact that Erica enjoyed her pregnancy and also made sure to stay healthy for her baby instead of eating all kinds of slimming products or undergoing surgery after her pregnancy to return to her pre-pregnancy form. .



