Eric Dickerson will speak to Rams about his & # 39; disappointment & # 39; with the new logo

The new team logo for the Los Angeles Rams has received largely negative reviews since its unveiling on Monday. Apparently, the reaction has been so bad that Rams Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson is taking things into his own hands.

Dickerson, who serves as Ram's vice president of business development, said on Twitter that he will speak to the team on behalf of fans about the matter.

The Rams logo was officially released in a short video on Monday. The main logo has an interlaced ram horn with the letters L.A. The secondary logo is a white ram head with yellow horns and blue details.

The redesign of the Rams logo is the culmination of a two-year process that involved working with "world-class design teams, NFL representatives and their fans to develop their colors and identity system," according to an explanation from the process on the computer. website.

The website also said that the LA logo "was designed with a horn focus that intertwines with LA, ensuring that the Rams are forever tied to the city of Los Angeles," which is interesting considering the team left Los Angeles in the 90s and called St Louis was at home for 20 years before returning in 2016.

The Rams will launch helmet and uniform changes in April. It remains to be seen whether the new logo will replace the iconic horns that have been on the team's helmets for decades. It is probably too late to change the logo, especially after it took a two-year process to design it. But Dickerson does not shy away from doing what he can.

"I'm not feeling it,quot; he said in Fox Sports Radio. "And I hope God doesn't change the helmet logo, because if they do, it will be a disaster."