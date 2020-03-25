EP talks about Asian identity and season 2 – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This article includes details of tonight's season finale from Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

In the penultimate episode of the first season for Nora of queens We saw Nora (Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum) and her Silicon Valley cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang) launched her new Scrubr app only to catch fire with a Fyre Fest-style launch party. At the end of the episode, investors from China decided to purchase the app and that sent Nora to Beijing to work on the project, she thought so.

Once she arrives, Nora immediately realizes that life in Beijing is very different from that in Queens. First, there is no Instagram, and second, the grass is not as accessible as it is in America. However, she is welcomed with open arms by Grace (Celia Au), who immediately considers her her best friend.

Nora is treated like a queen with a large apartment and an office on the corner of Scrubr's new headquarters. Then she learns that she won't do any work at all and that she is just Scrubr's "American face". Feeling left out and a little lost in what she is supposed to do, she tries to immerse herself in Chinese culture, eating KFC. He befriends expats who offer him a collection of drugs and a party lifestyle he's used to.

Still, Nora appears to have no purpose in Beijing instead of being an "American face" to Scrubr. The more time he spends in China, the more he misses his family and feels he doesn't belong, but at least he has Grace.

When Grace realizes that she will never be promoted at her job, she turns to Nora for comfort. Nora invites her to party with her expats and Grace agrees, which does not go as planned. She goes crazy at the bar and gets very drunk. The cops storm the bar and find drugs on Grace. Nora falls in love with her and is deported to the United States.

Before leaving, Grace thanks him and says a final goodbye before boarding a plane back to New York, where his grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) has been raising an injured pigeon. He is surprised to see that Nora has returned, but Nora is happy to have returned home. However, Edmund is not. She arrived in Beijing just when she was deported and has to, as he says, clean up her mess.

Finally back home, Nora tells her father (B.D. Wong) that she will move to her own place with the money she earned from her short time in Beijing. They are happy to see its growth and the grandmother says: "When a bird leaves its nest, it always knows where its home is."

Like the first season of Nora of queens comes to an end and season 2 begins to form, co-creator, writer, and executive producer Teresa Hsiao spoke to Deadline about the show's journey, plans for season 2, and how the comedy sheds light on the untold narrative of to be Asian American vs. Asian. We also take a look at Asian stereotypes, "fobby" accents, and the importance of representation at a time when the Asian community in the United States is being targeted for racism as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Teresa Hsiao

DEADLINE: When you were planning the series, did you already know that you wanted Nora to end up in Asia at the end of the first season?

TERESA HSIAO: We had a general idea. Nora and I met and talked about what we wanted and the great stores we wanted for the season. We knew we wanted to have a great move for her. In the pilot, she tries to move out of her house, but she can't, so we wanted her to make this big move in the end, but we always realize there's always something that draws you home. Sometimes you can't leave the place you're comfortable with.

At first, she starts out as a loser. It is this person who has no prospects and has never been successful. In the end, he abandons all this success because he realizes that he did not win it and is very far from being it. It literally closes the circle because it physically ends where it started.

Awkwafina in "Nora of the queens"

DEADLINE: When Nora is in Beijing, she gets a corner office and appears to be ready to work, but Grace tells her that she doesn't have to do anything and that she is just "the American face" of Scrubr. Then he meets all these non-Asians and joins them. As the episode unfolds, we begin to see this interesting, and rarely told, narrative about being Asian versus being Asian-American. Was much of what happened in this episode based on real experiences of people in the writers' room?

HSIAO: Much of the story is based on when Nora was in college and when she went to study abroad in Beijing. She talked about this idea of ​​being Asian-American: It is difficult to locate yourself in a specific area. In the United States, you are not considered an American. Obviously, we are seeing a lot of that, which is really sad. In Asia, he is not considered Asian because he cannot speak the language, so he is caught in this limbo. We thought it was interesting. We did it on purpose to show what it is like when Asian Americans return to Asia. That is not something that many people see or understand until you are in that situation. When we return to Asia, people recognize us as strangers. Many Americans see Asians as equals because they cannot tell where we are from. There is this sense of alienation when you are an American in Asia even though you look the same as everyone else.

DEADLINE: As this is the first season, the show is developing its identity and what kind of show you want to be. The show modestly pushes the envelope when it comes to storytelling. There was a drama focused Korean story episode for her grandmother and the queefing episode was definitely risky. What stories excited you and doubted others?

HSIAO: We always wanted to do a backstory episode for Grandma and we were excited to do it. When we were figuring out the format for that episode, we thought it would be a lot of fun to do a K-drama. The exciting thing about that was learning about the cultural revolution: talking to parents and grandparents about their experiences that some don't like talking about at all. It was nice to have a little bit of authenticity through these real life experiences. It was exciting for me personally to learn about it because it was something I didn't learn about my growth.

I was hesitant to do this queefing episode (laughs) Nora had the idea to use her body as a musical instrument and I thought it was crazy! We talked to the network about it and they also pointed it out as a bit crazy. But Nora, to her credit, put up this passionate defense for it. Basically he was told that it was not just about interrogations, but about the property of our bodies. After that, I said that we are going to support each other a lot because I love that aspect. At first, we were definitely a bit more hesitant, but she convinced us, she's convincing.

DEADLINE: At the end of the season, we are introduced to Grace, played by Celia Au, who is the host of Nora in Beijing. Her character is fun, memorable, and has an Asian accent, but some people might call it a "fobby" accent. Were you afraid of how that would be perceived?

HSIAO: In the room, there was a discussion about what Grace was going to be like and if it would sound "fobby". Well, to be honest, people who are from China, this is the way they speak. English is a second language for them. I know there are a lot of rejections from anyone who "sounds fobby" in America, but at the same time, people are not astonished when someone speaks with a southern accent or a Long Island accent.

I feel like there has been a lot of vigilance from people of color and the way we talk. We have to speak so perfectly for other people to prove our American character. For some, they learned a second language and will they be yelled at for not speaking English perfectly? It is very crazy to me. I know there is a doubt in the community about showing people that they don't speak perfect English, but I also like it, that's how some people sound. Unfortunately, because Asians have been badly caricatured by the media in the past, but we can't help it.

DEADLINE: Considering the racist treatment of Asian Americans during this unfortunate pandemic, how do you think a show like this or any other Asian-fronted movie, TV series and story empowers the community at a time like this?



HSIAO: Overall, we grew up watching people who didn't look like us on TV. We identified with them and saw each other through their lens. I think now, for a show like this, you are allowing many people who have not seen Asian Americans before on television to say, "Hello, they are like us!" which I think is important. We do the same as everyone else, but our family is different in these little ways that produce cultural learning that we have to explain to others. With more representation on television, the need for explanation will decrease, and with that decrease, people will see us more than the "crazy foods we eat" or "crazy things we do." This is a crazy situation we are in now. It's not about "these people who eat these crazy things brought us this." What's more, we are all in this together because we are all Americans, we are all human.

DEADLINE: What can we expect from season 2? What kind of adventures will Nora have?

HSIAO: We have started the room and have been working on Season 2 since the end of January. It will be more about Nora navigating her journey through queens and a little less career-focused as Season 1 was. It will focus on her love life and the people around her.

DEADLINE: Any special guest stars?

HSIAO: No one has been confirmed (laughs), So it's hard for me to tell all these people we want to reach, but we'll see more about how Wally and Brenda's relationship is progressing. We will definitely see more of Dumbfounded (Jon Park), Chrissie Fit and Bowen, of course.

DEADLINE: When it comes to representation, underserved communities are quick to dissect and criticize the movies and television that portrays them. What kind of responsibility do you feel with Nora from Queens – especially because it is a comedy?

HSIAO: As there are not so many shows with leaders from Asia and America, we will always be under a microscope. Basically we try to write and do the program in the most authentic way possible without trying to think that we have to dodge all these stereotype landmines and so on. Most other programs are not asked to represent an entire community. They are not asked to carry the "burden" of being the only one. We didn't want to do that either, but we are one of the few programs that has that flag. We wanted to tell the true authentic story of the experience of Nora and her family, so there may be stereotypical things that the community does not like or want us to show. Hopefully people can see that this is just one person's point of view and story, and we are all different.