Eniko Hart expects baby n. # 2 with husband Kevin Hart

Eniko Hart announced that she is currently expecting baby number 2 with her husband, Hollywood actor Kevin Hart.

"Baby # 2," captioned the Instagram post. "In the midst of all this we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful! It will soon be a family of 6! 🤗 # glowingandgrowing✨."

This will be baby number two for the married couple, but baby number four for comedian Kev.

Eniko recently spoke to Men & # 39; s Health, who was interviewing Kevin, where he spoke about life after his tragic car accident.

"There were times when he was here, but not really here," Eniko said. "It does not mean that he was not a family man before, but he has expressed that the accident made him recover part of the time lost due to work."

"I'm not trying to go back to where I was before, I want to be better than before," Kevin chimed in. "It is a resurrection. That is the best way to express it. I feel like the other version of myself died at the time and this new version was born to understand and improve."