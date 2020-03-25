Eniko Hart expects baby n. # 2 with husband Kevin Hart

Bradley Lamb
Eniko Hart announced that she is currently expecting baby number 2 with her husband, Hollywood actor Kevin Hart.

"Baby # 2," captioned the Instagram post. "In the midst of all this we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful! It will soon be a family of 6! 🤗 # glowingandgrowing✨."

