Emily Ratajkowski confesses having struggled with & # 39; severe depression & # 39; in 2019

By calling the year & # 39; one of the most difficult years of my life & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Gone Girl & # 39; He reveals that he struggles with mental health problems after his mother Kathleen Balgley became really ill.

Emily Ratajkowski He called 2019 "one of the most difficult years of my life" in a candid Instagram post that he shared on Monday, March 23.

The 28-year-old model / actress told fans about her struggles over the past year and admitted she was struggling with "serious depression" after her mother Kathleen Balgley, 66, became ill.

And although Emily has never shared all the details of her mother's condition, she said she was "really sick," adding, "Overall, I don't like to get too personal here and I'm far from having figured it out." but these were some of the notes I scribbled on New Year's Eve … "

"I wanted to share them and a small part of my story in case they can make any of you feel less alone in the anxiety, confusion or fear that you might be experiencing right now …" he continued.

Along with a snap of itself, the "Girl is gone"Star shared pages of handwritten notes, detailing" Things I Learned in 2019, "along with an extensive list of life lessons.

"True satisfaction comes after hard, patient work. You can't control other people's perceptions, so don't let their perceptions dictate your life or who you are," said one point, with other statements including: "Your feelings. they are always justified and should be honest "and" Be curious about yourself and other people instead of being critical (sic) ".

The "I feel pretty"Estrella added in the caption:" I was struggling with severe depression and everything felt very uncertain. The year 2020 is definitely taking a spin for your money, but I'm happy to say that I've learned to take better care of myself. "