Embarrassed social distancing rebels online with mixed results – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Most people seem to be following public health recommendations on social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but not everyone is listening. In recent weeks, city officials across the country have struggled to control young partygoers, who largely ignore the dangers of an ongoing pandemic in favor of having a good time. But these rebels must be warned: ignoring the call for social distancing is also leading to public shame.

A "coronavirus party,quot; in Kentucky is the last resort for youth who openly defy federal health guidelines designed to curb the spread of the virus. One of the 20-year-olds who attended the party tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is what makes me mad …" After attending a "coronavirus party,quot; in Kentucky, at least one young adult tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/PVUEGyL3nM – KDKA (@KDKA) March 25, 2020

"We are fighting for the health and even the lives of our parents and grandparents," said Governor Andy Beshear. "Don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We should be much better than that."

Some social media users have resorted to online shame in an effort to convince others to abide by social distancing measures.

#COVIDIOTS This week it was trending on Twitter, with users sharing memes and posting photos of people ignoring steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

BREAK: Complete list of symptoms for #COVIDIOTS * Extraordinary sense of personal importance

* Generally under I.Q

* Naturally attracted to toilet paper

* Predominant pasta diet

* You have no idea of ​​personal space Treatment: No effective anti-idiot drug currently tested! – Erin (@ SCFC1983EW) March 22, 2020

All those wild college students partying on the beach in Florida and traveling over spring break … you're all a #COVIDIOT – Colin Zhou 🧢🧬🧬🩹 (@ ColinZhou17) March 22, 2020

Because we do not have the privilege. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/kUYplKLZxz – ❃ You will be you and I will be me (@walusiter) March 22, 2020

Does shame work?

Consider the case of Brady Sluder, an Ohio spring jumper who went viral last week for minimizing the coronavirus outbreak while partying in Miami.

"If I get a crown, I get a crown," he said in an interview with Up News Info News that it went viral. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let him stop me from the party."

"If I get a crown, I get a crown. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. ”Spring Break still flocks to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC – Up News Info News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

After suffering days of relentless reaction on social media, Sluder posted a public apology Sunday on his Instagram account.

"I was not aware of the seriousness of my actions and comments," he wrote. "Like many others, I have older people I adore more than anything else in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how troubling this disease is for all of us."

Still, experts are divided on whether shame is effective for people who don't practice social distancing. But they do seem to agree on one thing: the message is most effective for young people when it comes from a partner.

"Teen brains can't assess risk, so don't expect to tell them to do something and they will listen," said Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti, professor at the University of Alberta School of Public Health and Emergencies. doctor, he told the Edmonton Journal. "You have to get peers who are respected by others to get the message across."